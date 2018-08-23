Raksha Bandhan is around the corner, are you ready to make your sisters and brothers feel special on this auspicious day? Take a look at our latest collection of Happy Raksha Bandhan wishes and messages in Hindi for 2018: Whatsapp status, SMS, quotes, gif images, Facebook wallpapers for Friends and Family.

Are you all set to celebrate the day of love, bonds, gifts and sweets as Raksha Bandhan is around the corner? Rakhi this year will be lauded on August 26, Sunday. Observed on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar Shraavana, Raksha Bandhan is festival of the sister-brother bond. On this auspicious day, sister ties Rakhi also known as Rakhdi or a cotton bracelet on brother’s wrist. In return, brother promises to protect and love his sister. Talking about the history of the day, Draupadi tied a rakhi on Lord Krishna while Kunti tied a rakhi on her grandson’s wrist Abhimanyu before the great war took place, according to Hindu manuscripts.

Take a look at our latest collection of Happy Raksha Bandhan wishes and messages in Hindi for 2018: Whatsapp status, SMS, quotes, gif images, Facebook wallpapers for Friends and Family:

“Neend apni bhula kar sulaye humko,

Aansu apne gira ker hasaye sabko,

Dard kabhi na dena us devi ke avtar ko,

Jamana jise kehta hai bhain jisko,

Happy Raksha Bandhan sweet Sister”

“Kya Bataoon Yaar Meri Kismat Ki Kahani

Kuch Is tarah Likhi Gai

Jin Hatho Se Gulab Dena Chaha Tha

Unhi hatho me vo Rakhi Bandhkar Chali Gai.”

“Na Papa KE Maar Se Na Dosto KI Fatkar Se,

Na Ladki K Inkar Se,

Na Chappalo K Bochar Se,

Aap Jaise Ashiq Sudhrenge

Sirf “RAKHI” k tyohar se”

ALSO READ: Happy Raksha Bandhan wishes and messages in English for 2018: Whatsapp status, SMS, quotes, gif images, Facebook wallpapers for Friends and Family

“Aaj Din Bahut Khaas Hai,

Behan KE Liye Kuch Mere Paas Hai,

Uske Sukun Ki Khaatir O Behnaa..

Tera Bhaiya Hamesha Tere Aas-Paas Hai !!

Happy Rakhsha Bandhan”

“Jhula Bahon Ka Aaj Bhi Do Na Mujhe

Jhula Bahon Ka Aaj Bhi Do Na Mujhe

Bhaiyaa Goud Mein Uthao Na Aaj Mujhe

Kad Se Hoon Badi Mann Se Chhoti Main

Aaj Bhi Maan Lo Na Zid Meri.”

“Khushiyo ka Tyohar.

Mithaiyo ki Barsaat.

Har bahen ko apne bhai ka intezar.

Kyo ki.

Ye he raksha bandan ka tyohar.”

Read More