Celebrate the auspicious day of love, bond, gifts and sweets with your sister, this August 26! Get ready to surprise your cute sibling with our latest collection of Happy Raksha Bandhan wishes and messages in Marathi for 2018: Whatsapp status, SMS, quotes, gif images, Facebook wallpapers for Friends and Family.

Celebrated in the month of Shravan, Rakshan Bandhan falls on the full moon day or Purnima day as per Hindu calendar. As per the Hindu manuscripts, tying Rakhi or a cotton thread to brother is auspicious in the afternoon. This year, Rakhree will be celebrated on August 26. In Maharashtra, the auspicious day is known as Naarali Poornima and the sea if worshipped on this day. People bake and cook coconut sweets and dishes. After worshipping the sea, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated. If you are putting up in another city or country, make sure you surprise your adorable sister by sending her given below loveable text.

Take a look at Happy Raksha Bandhan wishes and messages in Marathi for 2018: Whatsapp status, SMS, quotes, gif images, Facebook wallpapers for Friends and Family:

“Rakṣābandhana. . . Bhā’ū-bahiṇīcē atūṭa nātē. Rēśamī dhāgyānnī viṇaṇārā saṇa. Raktā-nātyācī asō vā mānalēlī. Āpalyā lāḍakyā bahiṇīnē, āpalyā hātāvara bāndhalēlyā,rākhīlā jāgūna bhā’ū ticyā, rakṣaṇācī jabābadārī, svikāratō.Rakṣābandhanācyā yā, saṇātūna snēha,prēma,nātē, dhdim̐gata hōtē. – Āpaṇāsa rakṣābandhanācyā

hārdika śubhēcchā!”

“Rākhī hā dhāgā nāhī nusatā, hā tara viśvāsa tujhyā mājhyātalā…

āyuṣyāta kuṭhalyāhī kṣaṇī, kuṭhalyāhī vaḷaṇāvara, kuṭhalyāhī saṅkaṭāta,

hakkānaṁ tulāca hāka māraṇāra, viśvāsa āhē mājhā tujhyā varacā,

dhāvata yēśīla tyā draupadīcyā kr̥ṣṇā sārakhā.”

“Naat hay premch tujh anni maajh

harvlele te god divas, tayachya madhur aathvani

aaj saar saar aathvlaye

hatatallya rakhi sobtach

bhav mani daatoye

bandh hey premache naat aahey

tai tujh anni maajh naat janmo janmeeche aahe

happy raksha bandhan!”

“Bandha hā prēmācā, nāva jyācē rākhī, bāndhītē bhā’ūrāyā āja tujhyā hātī,

aukṣitē prēmānē, ujaḷunī dīpa jyōtī, rakṣāvē maja sadaiva,

āṇi aśīca phulāvī prītī, bandhana asūnahī, bandhana hē thōḍēca,

yā tara haḷavyā rēśīma gāṭhī…”

