Happy Raksha Bandhan wishes and messages in Punjabi for 2018: The day of love and bond between brothers and sisters, Raksha Bandhan this year will be celebrated on August 26, this year. Rakshan Bandhan also known as Rakhrhee or Rakhri in Punjab is thoroughly celebrated by Punjabis all across the world.

If you are putting up in another nation and still contemplating how to make your beloved chubby sister feel special, how about giving her a surprise visit? Well, we are sure she is going to love your surprise.

Take a look at our the latest collection of Happy Raksha Bandhan wishes and messages in Punjabi for 2018: Whatsapp status, SMS, quotes, gif images, Facebook wallpapers for Friends and Family:

“Kathe Palle Assi, Kathe Vadde Hoye Han, Rajj Ke Milya Bachpan Vich Pyar

Bhai-Bhain Da Pyar Vadaun Nu, Aaya E Rakhdi Da Tyohar. Happy Rakhdi”

“Ajj Da Din Bada Hi Khas Hai bhain De Hath Vich Ohde Veer Da Hath Hai,

Meri Bhain De Layi Kujh Mere Paas Hai Tere Sukh Te Chain Layi Ni Meriye Bhaine

Tera Veer Hamesha Lyi Tere Sath Hai.”

“Ye Lamha Kuch Khas Hai,

Behan De Hathaan Ch Mere Veer Da Haath Hai,

O Behna Tere Liye Mere Pass Kuch Khas Hai,

Tere Sukoon Di Khatir Meri Behna,

Tera Bhai Hamesha Tere Sath Hai”

“Ajj din bohot khaas hai,

Bhain de layi kuch mere kol hai,

Usde sukun di khaatir o behnaa..

Tera Veer hamesha tere aas-paas hai.”

“Jad khuda ne duniya nu banaya c, ikk baat toh ghabraya hoga

Kaise rakhunga khayal itni ladkiyo ka,

Tab us ne sab ke liye ikk veer banaya hoga.

Happy Rakhi!!!”

“Bhai Piche Koi Russ Jave

Bhain Nu Koi Gham Ni Hunda

Riste Door Hon Naalo Feeke Pai Jande Ne

Par Bhain Bhai Da Pyar Kade Kam Ni Hunda. Happy Raksha Bandhan”

