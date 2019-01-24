Happy Republic Day 2019 wishes messages in advance: As Republic day is around the corner wish your close friends, colleagues and loved ones in advance. Here are some wishes for your friends. January 26 celebrations start off with Delhi parade then followed by Beating retreat where all the regiments come together to show the wide heritage and culture of our nation.

Happy Republic Day 2019 wishes messages in advance: Republic Day every year is celebrated on January 26 which marks as the day when the constitution of India came into effect. The constitution of India was adopted by the Indian Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, but it came into effect on January 26, 1950, which marked our country’s transition towards becoming an independent republic country.

The Republic Day is celebrated with full zeal and enthusiasm all over the country, the celebrations start with a parade where all the regiments and battalions come together to show the wide heritage and culture of our nation. Then it is followed by Beating retreat which is celebrated on 29 January where the bands of Army, Navy and Airforce show their talents.

As Republic day is around the corner wish your close friends, colleagues and loved ones in advance. Here are some wishes for your friends:

Happy Republic Day wishes in Advance:

May there is peace and prosperity, happiness and smiles across the country….. Sending best of Republic Day wishes in advance to you May the occasion of Republic Day infuse each and every heart with great spirits and love for the nation…. Best wishes on this special occasion. As an Indian, Republic Day is an important day for us because it reminds us that our ancestors have struggled a lot and that’s why we are celebrating it today May our country is always showered with the blessings of Almighty to grow and prosper, to always be happy and healthy….. Happy Republic Day wishes in advance Before you get busy with the celebrations of 26th January, I am sending my warm wishes in advance and hoping that you have a day full of celebrations On the occasion of Republic Day, let us promise ourselves to always be responsible and promising citizens of our nation so that we can construct a new India. Desh banta hai uski janta se aur Republic Day yaad dilata hai ki humse aur humare karmo se humare Bharat ka nirman hoga….. Happy Republic Day. Gantantra Divas ke paavan aavsar par yehi kaamna hai ki humara desh pragati ke raaste par chale aur unnati paye Republic Day humein yaad dilate hai un sab balidano ki jo humare purkhon ne humare aaj ke liye diye…. Mubarak ho ye din!!! We are proud to be born in India and on the occasion of Republic Day, I am sending you my advance wishes with hope for a prosperous nation. Together we can build a nation that is happy and growing…. So let us join our hands and work towards the development of our country….. Happy Republic Day in advance. I wish for a nation where there in no crime, no poverty….. I wish there is just peace and harmony…. Wishing a very Happy Republic Day in advance

Happy Republic Day gifs:

Happy Republic Day wallpapers

