The most romantic time of the year is finally knocking our doors as the valentine week arrives. The winter breeze will be driven away as the warmth of love will cover the season. All the lovers unite and celebrate this beautiful feeling in different ways. A whole week of love, celebrating the beauty of different elements will soon be celebrated.

The celebrations of the love week, Valentine’s week start from Rose Day on February 6. The Valentine’s week stretches till 14th of February which is celebrated as Valentine’s day all over the world.

Well, you might as well consider it a mushy and cheesy way to express love but indeed, it always brings positivity when you gift your loved one a bouquet of flowers or a beautiful red rose. Embracing the beauty of a flower with the colour red denoting love, Rose Day is indeed special.

As this February 6 will mark the commencement of the romantic valentine’s week, We have brought here the best of Happy Rose day wishes in your very own language Punjabi. You can now wish the love of your life this Rose day with adorable Punjabi wishes. Take a look at some of them!

Ī-hāsīna nē mērē gulāba kabūla kītē, asīṁ tuhānū ḍasaṇā cāhudē hāṁ, huṇa isa vāra dī paravāha nā karō, asīṁ āpaṇā pi’āra dikhā’undē hāṁ, tusīṁ sōcadē hō ki iha bēkāra hai jāṁ śatānī sāḍā hai, asīṁ hara ghaṭē dī uḍīka karadē hāṁ

Hara phula tuhānū navēṁ basatra didā hai,

hara savēra nū salāmī dē, sāḍā dila pi’āra nāla bhari’ā hō’i’ā hai, jēkara tusīṁ vī ika atharū prāpata karadē hō, sō raba tuhānū dōharī khuśī dēvēgā



Phula tuhāḍī zidagī vica khiṛa uṭhadē hana, āpaṇī’āṁ akhāṁ vica hasadē hō’ē khuśī’āṁ jō tuhānū paga paṛā’a’tē milī’āṁ hana, dila tuhāḍē la’ī prārathanā karadē hana

Mērē supanē dē hara pala asalī’ata baṇa jāṇa, jē tusīṁ āpaṇē nāla ajihā jīvana batīta karōgē, asīṁ tuhāḍē la’ī lakhāṁ lōkāṁ vica ika gulāba li’āndā hai, atē iha gulāba mōhabābaṭa dī śurū’āta hōvēgī

Mērē dila tōṁ tusīṁ mērē ciharē’tē musakarā’undē hō, maiṁ āpaṇē sāha dī śarama mahisūsa karadā hāṁ, iha sudara gulāba tuhāḍī’āṁ yādāṁ dā hisā hana jō lōka dēkhadē hana unhāṁ nū dubārā khuśa hō jāndā hai.

