The Valentine week is around the corner. The week will start from 7th February and will end on 14th February which symbolises love to their sweethearts, affection and tenderness. From rose day, propose day to hug day, the couple celebrate the day of love with happiness. The week begins from Rose day where mostly, the couple expresses their love by exchanging roses to each other. Although there are various types of roses which can be offered to celebrate the day such as Lavender Rose, White Rose and Yellow rose. A significance is also attached with every rose. Since red is associated with the colour of love, so therefore, it is being exchanged on this day mostly. There is an interesting story behind the Rose Day. If closely pronounce the word rose, you will realise it sounds like Eros who is celebrated as the God of love. According to the Greek Mythology, rose is the favourite flower of the Goddess Venus- Goddess of love.

There are also some people who prefer to celebrate the day by simply wishing each through SMS, messages, quotes or wallpapers.

We bring you with some of the wishes which you can send it to your loved or closed ones.

I want to gift you a present which is as precious as you are. So I am gifting you a bunch of lovely roses. Happy Rose Day.

There is only one gift that I want from you and that is your smile. May you always keep smiling. Happy Rose Day!

When I am in your company, I forget my sorrows and pains. May we never part. Happy Rose Day!

A bunch of roses and lovely wishes for my love. Happy Rose Day.

Sending you a bunch of roses on this day to express my love for you which is as deep, pure and beautiful. Happy Rose Day!

I am gifting you a bunch of these roses because you are as beautiful as these roses. Happy Rose Day Love!

I cannot be with you, so I am sending this bunch of roses for my princess to fill your life with the fragrance of my love. Happy Rose Day sweetheart!

On this Rose Day, I pray that God fills your way with beautiful red roses and removes all the thorns from your life.

Love can be expressed in many ways. But I think a rose is a rose So here am I, sending you a bunch today. Happy Rose Day!

