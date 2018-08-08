Happy Shivratri messages and wishes: Sawan Shivratri is celebrated every year in the month of July or August. We will celebrate the auspicious day on August 9, this year. Take a look at our latest collection of Shivratri messages and wishes 2018: WhatsApp messages, Shivratri wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone.

The Shivratri which falls in the month of Shravana is popularly known as Sawan Shivratri. The entire monsoon month as per Hindu calendar is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees consider the Maha Shivratri of Sawan month as one of the most auspicious days of the year. In order to perform the important Gangajal Abhishekam, thousands of worshippers visit Shiva temples during the Sawan month.

Famous in North Indian states, Sawan Shivratri is thoroughly lauded by people residing in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar, where people follow Purnimant Lunar Calendar. Devotees, who follow Amavasyant Lunar Calendar mainly from Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, celebrate Ashadha Shivaratri.

Devotees eat only one time during the Shivaratri Vratam. On the auspicious day, people practice morning rituals and break their fast on the next day in order to seek blessings of Lord Shiva. Devotees should take bath before doing the Shiv Puja or visiting the temple. They should break the fast either before the end of Chaturdashi Tithi. Sawan Shivratri is also known as Shravana Shivratri.

Take a look at the Happy Shivratri messages and wishes 2018: WhatsApp messages, Shivratri wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone:

May all your wishes come true and the blessings of the God remain with you always. Happy Maha Shivratri!

May all your prayers be granted by Bhagwaan Shiva! Wishing you a Happy Maha Shivratri!

Jai Shiva Onkara, Har Shiv Onkara

Brahma, Vishnu Sadashiv Arddhagni Dhara.

Om Hara Hara Mahadeva

App pe Shivji ki kripadristi bani rahe

Let’s keep a fast this Maha Shivratri so that the Lord grants all our wishes. Happy Maha Shivratri

On the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri may the Lord fulfil all your wishes and bless you with a happy life.

Om Namah Shivay! May the blessings of Lord Shiva remain with you throughout your life.

Om Tryambhakam Yajamahe

Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam |

Urvarukamiva Bandhanan

Mrityor Mukshiya Maamritat ||

Om Namah Shivay!

