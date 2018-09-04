In India, Teacher's Day is celebrated on September 5 to pay tribute to of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on September 5, 1888. Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was India's second President and since the day of his commemoration, his birth anniversary is celebrated as Teachers' Day across the country in order to remember his contribution.

So in order to do something special to bring a smile to your teacher’s face, what could be better than a self-made gift or greeting card to make your teacher feel how much you value them?

To save you from the chaos of searching for ideas from 1000s of videos and articles, we have brought the best DIY videos from which you can easily make fun hand-made cards. Find them here:

Aren’t they amazing and super fun? This teachers day pay a tribute to your gurus who have made your life so much easier with these super easy hand-made cards.

