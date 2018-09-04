It's finally Teachers Day tomorrow! A day to thank our teachers for their priceless, useful guidance which had taught us meaning of our lives, to search for our careers and led us in being successful persons in our various respective fields. Teachers Day is celebrated across India on September 5, especially in schools, colleges where special programs are arranged by the students to pay tribute to their teachers, for playing one of the most important role in a student's life. Here are some affordable gift options for your teacher.

So far all those who are looking out for a perfect gift for their teachers, e-shopping site Snapdeal is offering various exciting deals to help you choose the perfect gift for your teacher to mark the day. In order to help you find the suitable gift, Snapdeal has some affordable recommendations to bring a smile to you favorite teacher’s face. The e-shopping site has introduced Teacher’s Day curated store with exciting gifting options under Rs.299. Some of them include:

Wood Ocean Brown Wooden Handmade Chair Coaster Set: Price Rs 799, Offer Price: Rs 241

Mr. Aroma Ceramic Aroma Diffusers: Price 199, Offer Price Rs 172

Woodcart Brown Wood Drawer: Price Rs 699, Offer Price Rs 219

Luxantra Ceramic Night Lamp: Price Rs 699, Offer Price Rs 219

