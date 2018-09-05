Happy Teachers Day 2018 wishes and messages in Tamil: Teacher’s day is a day to honour and give tribute to our teachers who have taught us the values of life and made us what we are today. A teacher acts like a friend, as a parent, as a philosopher and a guide who shows us light when we are on an unknown path. Teacher’s day is celebrated worldwide on different dates and in India, we celebrate it on the September 5. However, teachers day is universally accepted and celebrated on October 5. The tradition of celebrating teachers day started in the year 1962.
In India, this day is celebrated in honour of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was the First Vice President and second President of India. He was a dedicated teacher and scholar who also attended a good position in the political history of India.
For the endless contributions of our teachers in our lives, we should respect them and wish them a very happy teachers day in a creative and meaningful manner. Check out our latest collection of Teachers’ day messages, WhatsApp status, gif images, wallpapers, quotes, greetings, SMS in the Tamil language to wish your teacher.