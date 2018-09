Happy Teachers Day 2018 wishes and messages in Telugu: Teachers' Day is around the corner, the students are enthusiastically engrossed in arranging gifts and cards for them. Teachers are the nation-builders by building the future of citizens living in the country. But nobody recognised their contributions until Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan. Since 1962, 5th of September, Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan's birthday is being observed as Teacher’s Day every year.

Teaching is one of those occupations which is very rarely appreciated. The selfless and priceless job needs more of our recognition to motivate our gurus. Our teachers are the ones who give our minds a shape, build the confidence in us. Our teachers have taught us the things that we could never have learned if not in school, colleges, Universities or even at tuition. Teachers are the real holder of knowledge, enlightenment and prosperity using which they nourish and prepare us for our life. They serve as a source of lighting lamp in our lives. To thank our teachers for everything they did, we should put efforts in wishing them in the most creative way.

Here are WhatsApp status, GIF images, wallpapers, quotes, greetings, SMS and Facebook posts in Telugu to wish your teacher on this special day

Priyamaina guruvu, nāku nirīkṣaṇanu andin̄cinanduku dhan’yavādālu. Nā kalpananu vismarin̄caḍaṁ; mariyu nāku lō instilling – nērcukōvaḍaṁ prēma. Hyāpī ṭīcars ḍē!

Mī v aṇṭi goppa guruvu, nēnu jīvitaṁ vijayavantamaina prayāṇaṁ ani khaccitaṅgā undi kānī nēnu kūḍā mīru vijayānni prayāṇaṁ oka kyālikvāl prayāṇaṁ cēstundi telusu eppuḍū. Nēnu nā kr̥tajñatā bhāvānni vyaktaṁ cēyalēnu, sar!

Upādhyāyulu tallidaṇḍrulu ē vidhamaina nirantara uddēśyaṁ lēkuṇḍā mīku mārganirdēśaṁ cēstāru. Priyamaina guruvu, dhan’yavādālu – nā balaṁ mariyu prēraṇa kōsaṁ! Hyāpī ṭīcars ḍē!/

Nā āndōḷanalanu vinaḍāniki samayamu tīsukunna vyaktiki jñānāniki mārganlō nannu naḍipin̄ci, nā jīvitapu mārganlō nannu abhayamistāru. Hyāpī ṭīcars ḍē!

Guruvu dēśaṁ yokka dīpaṁ. Riyal mānējarlō sosaiṭīni sarv evaru mātramē bōdhakuḍu. Jātīya upādhyāyulandariki vandanamulu. Hyāpī ṭīcars ḍē.

Mīru nērpin̄cē mārgaṁ… Mīru pan̄cukunna jñānaṁ… Mīru tīsukunē jāgratta… Mīru caduvutunna prēma.. Mīru prapan̄caṁ yokka atyuttama upādhyāyuḍu.. Hyāpī ṭīcars ḍē!

Hyāpī ṭīcars ḍē! Vāri vyaktigata vidyārthullō prati okkari gurin̄ci vāru pratirōjū enta śrad’dha cūputārō cūpin̄cagaligina kondaru upādhyāyulalō okaru. Mī sahanaṁ mariyu mārgadarśakatvaṁ anni tēḍālu cēstāyi.

Prati okkarū oka seyiṇṭ yokka sahanaṁ, baṅgāraṁ guṇḍe, mariyu antaṁ lēkuṇḍā aṅkitaṁ – kānī mīru! Nēnu e 0 tagā meccukunnānō mīku teliyajēyamani nēnu kōrukunnānu. Hyāpī ṭīcars ḍē!

