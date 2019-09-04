Happy teacher's day 2019: Bollywood never fails to give us amazing songs for every occasion. Here are some Bollywood's song that you can dedicate to your teacher on this Teacher's day.

Happy teacher’s day 2019: Students from all educational institutes, be it schools, colleges or universities across India, celebrate and appreciate their teacher’s on September 5, which is when India celebrates Teacher’s Day. Teacher’s Day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of India’s second President, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Dr. Radhakrishnan, other than being the first Vice President and second President of India was a very strong supporter of education. He believed that education is the key that can lead an individual as well as the country to great success. He was a philosopher and he supported many great philosophies, In 1917, his first book, The Philosophy of Rabindranath Tagore, got the world’s attention on Indian philosophy. He also taught Eastern Religions and Ethics at Oxford University between 1936 and 1952. He was also the Vice-Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University and Andhra Pradesh University. His fondness in education is the reason that his birthday is marked as the day for teachers since 1962.

On teacher’s day students represents various co-curricular activities such as dance performances, singing performances, and skit programs for their beloved teachers and students thank their teacher and express gratitude towards their teacher for making them a good human being.

Every celebration calls for some amazing songs and as we know Bollywood never fails to give us amazing songs for every occasion, so here are some songs that will add zest to your teacher’s day celebration.

