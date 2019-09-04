Happy Teacher’s Day 2019 Wishes, Messages, Quotes in English: Celebrated every year on September 5 on the birth anniversary of former vice president Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Check out Teacher’s Day 2019 Wishes, Messages, Quotes in English.

Happy Teacher’s Day 2019 Wishes, Messages, Quotes in English: Just like our parent’s teachers are our guides and motivators too but the difference is that they shape us, they remold us and make us what we are today. Teachers are our role models, our guides who irrespective of caste, religion, never discriminate and teach and spread knowledge. As Teacher’s Day is just around the corner lets celebrate our teachers with wishes, messages, quotes, gif’s, in English.

Celebrated on September 5, 2019, it is the birth anniversary of our former Vice President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He had once said that rather than celebrating my birthday celebrate it as Teacher’s Day and since then this day is being celebrated and has been dedicated to thousands of teachers all around us.

From conducting skits to celebrating Teacher’s Day, students come together and put up a cute funny show for teachers all around the nation. Enacting favorite teachers dialogues to orchestrating fashion shows, students make sure every year that their teachers feel loved. So check out some of the messages, quotes, wishes on Teachers Day here:

You have always been an excellent educator who knew exactly how to illuminate a soul with its own light. Happy teachers’ day to my favorite teacher!

Not everyone has a heart of gold, and such dedication– but you do!

You’re a truly inspiring individual who has taught so much more than simply curriculum.

Which is why I just wanted to let you know that your hard work, efforts, and care are much more appreciated

Best wishes for this Teacher’s Day!

You gave us all the reasons to dream big and all the resources to achieve it. You are a blessing in our life. Happy teachers day!

To my favorite teacher.

You have helped me by enlightening me with your wisdom,

Transforming me with your intellect and

Working diligently with perseverance.

You have helped shaped me into the person

I am today and for that I will always be thankful!

Thank you for teaching me a subject I thought I could never understand or be interested in. Thank you for making learning fun. Happy Teacher’s Day!

Good teachers are hard to find and we were really lucky to have you as our teacher.

You made us want to become better students and better persons.

That means a lot.

Thanks for being our safe zone, someone who tried to be our friend first and a teacher later! We all owe you so much! Happy teachers day!

Dear teacher, Thanks for supporting and enlightening all my way.

If only I could have your blessing for a lifetime,

I would succeed the way I have done always.

Have a wonderful Teachers Day

Happy teachers day! It has been an honor to get to learn so many things from you; thanks for inspiring me! We need more instructors like you in our schools and universities.

This beautiful card is for my retired teacher whose service in our school is greatly appreciated and who has been one of the stalwarts of our school with her good teaching. Teacher, I thank you with all my heart for your service.

For my sweet retired teacher, for all the years you have extended your gracious effort in shaping many careers I thank you with all my heart and extend my good wishes for you. You have been a true inspiration and a great mentor for everyone in school.

Happy Teacher’s Day 2019 to you. You are my all-time favorite teacher. I have learned many things from you but most of all I have learned how to be a good person in life!