Teachers' Day is celebrated on 5th September, every year across the world.Here are some Teachers’ Day messages, wishes and images that you can share as WhatsApp messages and Facebook greetings or SMS to celebrate Teachers’ Day 2020.

Whether a school teacher, a mentor or a guide, there is no denying that teachers play a huge role in shaping one’s life. To honour their immense contribution, the birthday of Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, one of the most prominent statesman, is celebrated as Teachers’ Day. Celebrated on September 5 every year, on this day, many schools and educational institutions dedicate various events and performances to teachers.

So, if you are looking to wish your favourite teachers and mentors, we have curated a list of wishes and messages for you.

You are not only our teacher

You are our friend, philosopher and guide

All molded into one person

We will always be grateful for your support

Happy Teachers’ Day! Just wanted to let you know how much your time, effort, and hard work is appreciated. Happy Teachers’ Day! I am indebted to my father for living, but to my teacher for living well. – Alexander the Great It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge. – Albert Einstein Teaching Is Leaving A Vestige Of One Self

In The Development Of Another.And Surely The Student Is A Bank WhereYou Can Deposit Your Most Precious Treasures. Happy Teachers Day You were earnest in all your duties as my teacher, no wonder I turned out to be what I am today. Happy Teachers Day 2020 Dear Teacher, Thanks for inspiring hope in me, igniting my imagination, and instilling in me – a love of learning. Happy Teachers’ Day.Wish you a very Happy Teachers’ Day, maam! You have always been the one I have looked up to! Love you!

Teacher’s Day images to share:

