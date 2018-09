Its that month of the year when we make our beloved teachers feel special and loved. Yes, a teacher's day is finally here! Happy Teachers' Day wishes and messages in Hindi: Whatsapp status, gif images, wallpapers, quotes, greetings, SMS and Facebook posts to wish.

Its that month of the year when we make our beloved teachers feel special and loved. Yes, a teacher’s day is finally here! Make sure you take a look at our special list of messages and quotes in order to make your teacher, mentors, gurus and guardians feel adored. Teacher’s day is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan in India. Ever since 1962, the day is marked for the dedication of Dr Radhakrishnan, who was a philosopher, scholar, an exemplary teacher, and politician towards education and shaping up the youth of the country.

“Ek shikshak jeevan bhar ke lie ek bachche kee aatma ko poshan deta hai.”

“Ek shikshak ateet prastut karata hai, vartamaan ko prakat karata hai, aur bhavishy banaata hai.”

“Ek achchha shikshak aasha ko prerit kar sakata hai, kalpana ko uttejit kar sakata hai, aur seekhane ka pyaar paida kar sakata hai.”

“Mainne bolane vaale, asahishnuta se gati, aur nirdayee se dayaaluta se chuppee seekhee hai; phir bhee, ajeeb, main un shikshakon ke lie aabhaaree hoon.”

“Ausat shikshak bataata hai. achchha shikshak bataata hai. behatar shikshak darshaata hai. mahaan shikshak prerit karata hai. Adhyaapak divas kee shubhakaamanaen.”

“Jo shikshak vaastav mein buddhimaan hai, vah aapako apane gyaan ke ghar mein pravesh karane ke lie bolee nahin deta balki aapako apane dimaag kee seema tak le jaata hai.”

“Ek shikshak vah nahin hai jo aapako path chunane deta hai lekin vah vah hai jo aapako apane raaste mein nirdeshit karata hai. adhyaapak divas kee shubhakaamanaen.”

“Jo log bachchon ko achchhee tarah se shikshit karate hain unhen maata-pita se sammaanit kiya jaata hai, kyonki inhen keval jeevan diya jaata hai, ve achchhee tarah se rahane kee kala rakhate hain.”

“Shikshak vah hai jo sabak se adhik laabh praapt karata hai, aur sachcha shikshak shikshaarthee hota hai.”

“Main bhaagyashaalee tha ki ek shikshak jitana adbhut ho utana adbhut ho. aapako ek bahut hee khush shikshak divas kee shubhakaamanaen.”

“O koee bhee jo eemaanadaar aur adbhut vyakti ke saath-saath ek adbhut shikshak bhee hai. aapake sabhee kadee mehanat aur prayaason kee bahut saraahana kee jaatee hai. adhyaapak divas kee shubhakaamanaen!”

