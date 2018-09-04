That day of the year has arrived when we finally acknowledge the unseen efforts of our teachers because other days we are too busy troubling them with our activities. Our teachers are no doubt, the architect of our knowledge and values and they should be more often recognised by us. So on this special day, here are some WhatsApp status, gif images, wallpapers, quotes, greetings, SMS and Facebook posts in Marathi to wish your teacher.

Teacher’s day is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan in India. Ever since 1962, the day is marked to pay tribute to Dr Radhakrishnan, who was a philosopher, scholar, an exemplary teacher, and politician. He worked for shaping up the youth of the country. Nelson Mandela once said, “Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world.” The teacher imparts education hence the role of the teacher is of paramount importance both in the present and the future of a student. Students should always take out time and appreciate the efforts of their teachers.

In order to be more creative while making them feel special this year, we have brought Whatsapp status, gif images, wallpapers, quotes, greetings, SMS and Facebook posts to wish in the Marathi Language. Have a look at them.

Kutūhalācī bīja pēraṇī kēlyābaddala dhan’yavāda āṇi malā mājhyā kalpanāśaktīcyā prajvalanāsāṭhī, bharabharāṭa hōṇē āṇi yaśasvī hōṇyāsa dhan’yavāda mī tumacyāsāṭhī nasalō tara āja mī ithē rāhaṇāra nāhī! Śikṣaka dinācyā hārdika śubhēcchā!

Cāṅgalē śikṣaka sāmān’ya vidyārthyānnā vilakṣaṇa gōṣṭī karaṇyākaratā jātāta mājhē śikṣaka asaṇaṁ dhan’yavāda! Śikṣaka dinācyā hārdika śubhēcchā!

Mājhyā samasyēcē aikaṇyāsāṭhī, jñānācyā mārgāvara malā mārgadarśana karaṇyāsāṭhī āṇi mājhyā āyuṣyācyā mārgāvara malā āśvāsana dēṇyāsāṭhī vēḷa kāḍhaṇārē kōṇītarī śikṣaka dinācyā hārdika śubhēcchā!

Ēka śikṣaka hāta ghētō, mana ughaḍatō āṇi hr̥dayācā sparśa karatō. Āpaṇa mājhyāsāṭhī kēlēlē sarva dhan’yavāda śikṣaka dinācyā hārdika śubhēcchā!

Śikaṇyācē āvaḍatē asē śikṣaka adhikāra āṇi itarānnā madata karaṇyācyā kṣamatēcī kamā’ī karatāta

Mājhē vaḍīla mājhē śikṣaka hōtē. Paṇa sarvāta mahattvācē mhaṇajē tō ēka mahāna bābā hōtā

Ēka śikṣaka bhūtakālācī bhēṭa dētō, vartamānāta prakaṭa karatō, āṇi bhaviṣyāta nirmāṇa karatō.

Ēka śikṣaka jīvanabhara mulāsāṭhī ātmyācē pālana karatō.

Read More