Happy Teachers’ Day wishes and messages in Nepali: Every year on September 5, Teachers’ day is celebrated all across India. The day which also marks as the birth date of the former president, educator, Indian philosopher, statesman and scholar Dr Sarvepalli Radhkrishnan. It is also dedicated to Dr Radhakrishnan as in 1962, he assumed his office on this day.

Whatsapp status, gif images, wallpapers, quotes, greetings, SMS and Facebook posts to wish:

“Ēka śikṣakakō uddēśyalē āphnai chavimā vidyārthī sirjanā garna hō’ina, tara vidyārthīharūlā’ī vikāsa garna saknē unīharūkō āphnai chavi banā’una sakcha.

Śikṣaka divasakō śubhakāmanā!”

“Yahām̐ ēka viśēṣa cha dhan’yavāda… Tapā’īlā’ī āja kē gardai hunuhuncha!

Tapā’īnlē mērō jīvanamā acam’makō bhinnatā banā’unubhayō

śikṣaka divasakō śubhakāmanā!”

“Tapā’īnlē sikā’unuhunē tarikā.. Tapā’īlē sājhā garnubha’ēkō jñāna.. Tapā’īnlē hēracāha garnuhunē cha.. Prēma garnuhunē prēma.. Tapā’īlā’ī… Sansārakō sabaibhandā uttama śikṣaka

śikṣaka divasakō śubhakāmanā!”

“Tapā’īṁ binā, hāmī harā’ēkō thiyō. Hāmīlā’ī diśānirdēśa garnakō lāgi śikṣaka, śikṣaka, hāmīlā’ī prēraṇā dim̐dai ra āja hāmīlā’ī kē gardai hunuhuncha.

Śikṣaka divasakō śubhakāmanā!”

“Yō ēka chōṭā śabda hō,

tara tinīharūkō patraharū lukēkō cha

mērō lāgi mērō viśēṣa bhāvanāharu

tapā’īṅkō samaya, kaḍā kāmakō lāgi dhan’yabāda

ra tyō sabaikō lāgi

tapā’īnlē prōtsāhana dinubha’ēkō thiyō

dhērai dhērai dhan’yavāda..

Sabai cījakō lāgi tapā’īlē garnuhuncha!

Tapā’īṁ sirpha śikṣaka bhandā baḍhī hunuhuncha,

tapā’īṁ ēkadama viśēṣa hunuhuncha”

“Mailē harā’ēkō bēlā malā’ī gā’iḍa gardachu

tapā’īnlē malā’ī sahayōga garnubhayō jaba ma kamajōra thiyō

tapā’īnlē malā’ī sabailā’ī jyōti dinubha’ēkō cha..

Śikṣaka divasakō śubhakāmanā”

“Sabaibhandā manamōhaka śikṣaka

hēracāha garnē, dayālu ra smārṭa.

Tyō sadhaim̐ unakō vidyārthīharū thi’ē

unakō hr̥dayamā uttama cāsō

śikṣaka divasakō śubhakāmanā”

