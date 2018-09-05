Teachers’ day is lauded on September 5, every year. The day also marks as the birth date of the former president, educator, teacher and scholar Dr Sarvepalli Radhkrishnan. The day is dedicated to Dr Radhakrishnan, who assumed his office on the same day in 1962. From students making cards for teachers to giving gifts, doing dance performance and organising a lunch, teachers’day in India is celebrated with enthusiasm. This year our India will laud the 56th Teachers day.
Homage to former President of India and world-renowned philosopher Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 5, 2018
On the special day, Super 30's team unveils the first look of Hrithik Roshan who will be seen essaying the role of a mathematician teacher.
Versatile actor Anupam Kher wishes Teachers' day.
"They inspire you, they entertain you & you end up learning a ton even when you don't know it."— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 5, 2018
On #TeachersDay I thank my drama teachers #BalwantGargiji, #AmalAllana & #AlkaziSaab for teaching me basics of acting & giving me a solid foundation. Will always b indebted to them🙏 pic.twitter.com/A32qhhhzdB
Today is #TeachersDay. Teachers are our gurus. The guru-sishya parampara is a gift of India to the world. In recognition of the contribution of teachers in schools, colleges and universities, our Govt felicitates outstanding teachers with “Siksha Ratna Samman” on Teachers’ Day— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 5, 2018
On this Teacher's Day, let us all pay homage to a great leader, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, and salute all teachers for their dedication and commitment to nurturing young minds and nation building. #TeachersDay pic.twitter.com/6ScZvWtygy— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 5, 2018
Social reforms are never carried out by the weakness of the strong; but always by the strength of the weak - Karl Marx#TeachersDay pic.twitter.com/f0D7kxUP2z— Harsh (@_ambedkarite) September 4, 2018
On September 5, 2018 #TeachersDay,I will be live on @Twitter between 2:30 pm-3:00 pm. If you want to ask any questions, post them with #AskPrakashJavadekar, I will try to answer as many as possible.#शिक्षकदिवस #TeachersDay2018 pic.twitter.com/X7wFJ3r7zx— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) September 4, 2018
Some more glimpses from the interaction with those who have been conferred the National Award for Teachers. #TeachersDay pic.twitter.com/dRMehvljJl— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2018
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter account to wish the nation a very Happy Teachers'day.
On the eve of #TeachersDay, interacted with those who have been conferred the National Award to Teachers. pic.twitter.com/rKVWiLp8LR— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2018