From celebrating the very first day of Valentine’s week to its 4th day i.e. Teddy Day which will be celebrated on 10 February, we have always cherished each day with our loved ones. From gifting to expressing the love it has always been a wonderful experience for the couple. Here are some of the best messages for teddy’s day which you can share it on your social media sites.

We are happily celebrating the second week of February, This week is not an ordinary week, it’s a Valentine’s week and this gives us a special reason to celebrate each and every day of the week. We recently celebrated rose day by giving a rose to our beloved ones, propose day by expressing our love to those whom we have been admiring from a very long time and yes how we can forget adding sweetness to the Valentine’s week, so we even ended up celebrating the chocolate day adding sweetness to our love life. All the bitterness which was in the relationship must have been vanished by giving chocolates to you angry lover else if you were having a good relation than it might have added more sweetness to your bond.

Now it’s Teddy’s day, so we are all set to gift a cute adorable teddy to the love of our life. So why to gift only when we can also wish them by texting a message and confessing them how much their existence matters in your. Action speaks louder than words but love expressed through words never fade right! Here are the top wishes, messages, status, quotes for Whatsapp and Facebook, GIF, pictures that you can share on Teddy Day.