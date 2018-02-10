We are happily celebrating the second week of February, This week is not an ordinary week, it’s a Valentine’s week and this gives us a special reason to celebrate each and every day of the week. We recently celebrated rose day by giving a rose to our beloved ones, propose day by expressing our love to those whom we have been admiring from a very long time and yes how we can forget adding sweetness to the Valentine’s week, so we even ended up celebrating the chocolate day adding sweetness to our love life. All the bitterness which was in the relationship must have been vanished by giving chocolates to you angry lover else if you were having a good relation than it might have added more sweetness to your bond.
Now it’s Teddy’s day, so we are all set to gift a cute adorable teddy to the love of our life. So why to gift only when we can also wish them by texting a message and confessing them how much their existence matters in your. Action speaks louder than words but love expressed through words never fade right! Here are the top wishes, messages, status, quotes for Whatsapp and Facebook, GIF, pictures that you can share on Teddy Day.
- Love me Love my Teddy Bear Kiss me Kiss me my Teddy Bear Hug me Hug me my Teddy Bear Happy Teddy Bear Day
- Teddy bears don’t need hearts as they are already stuffed with love. I m your Teddy with a big heart
- Love me Love my Teddy Bear, Kiss me Kiss me my Teddy Bear, Hug me Hug me my Teddy Bear, Happy Teddy Bear Day
- Teddy day is a special day, I met my true love this day, I saw her and she smiled at me, I never forget that event, When my whole body was vibrating Because of her lovely sight. Happy teddy day…
- You always live in my thoughts and heart, You always flow in my arteries and veins, And I want to always care and love you just like a soft and sweet teddy. Happy teddy day……!
- A breath is a sign of life, A beat is a sign of heart’s life, A teddy is a sign of love, And your love is a sign of my life. Happy teddy day
- I Am Sending A Teddy To You. Love My Teddy Bear, Kiss My Teddy Bear, Hug My Teddy Bear, Keep That Teddy Carefully Because Teddy Has My Heart…
- Never could tell you my love, never could I share the things of my heart, but on this special teddy day, will you be mine on this Valentine ’s Day?
- A cute teddy bear, to my cute friend, on a cute occasions, just to say. Happy Teddy Bear Day!!!
On Teddy Bear Day We Think Of Those Who Make Our Lives Worthwhile, Those Gracious, Friendly People
- Who We Think Of With A Smile. I Am Fortunate to Know You, That’s Why I Want to Say, to a Rare and Special Person: Happy Teddy Bear Day
- In our childhood, teddy bears are warm companions – good listeners, never critical, always reassuring. They are bear-shaped security blankets, huggable enough to fold in our arms, a perfect fit for our laps.
- You’re In My Thoughts And In My Heart Wherever I May Go On Teddy Bear Day I’d Like To Say I Care More Than You Know
- You are Smile of my Lips, Twinkle of my eyes, and joy of my face, without you I am nothing, Happy Teddy Bear Day
- When a TOUCH could HEAL a wound When EYES’S cud SPEAK volumes When a SMILE can confirm I M THERE then why do v need words 2 say ‘I LOVE YOU.’ Happy Teddy Bear Day’