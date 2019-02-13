Happy Valentine's Day 2019 images, HD wallpapers, download Valentine's Day pictures, WhatsApp stickers and Facebook status: The Valentines day is celebrated every year on 14th of February. It is celebrated in the honour of St. Valentines who was martyrized on 14th of February. From that time 14th of February is celebrated as Valentine's day, couples celebrate the day by gifting each other different gifts like cards, bouquets, cakes, etc.

Valentine’s week is going to end with Valentine’s day on the 14th of February. Valentine’s day is one of the most special days of Valentine’s week as on this day people celebrate the day with their girlfriend, boyfriend, husband, wife or lover. Nowadays Valentine’s day has become a commercialised affair. It is basically celebrated to honour St. Valentine, he was martyred and buried on the 14th of February at the Roman Cemetery on the Via Flaminia road which was an ancient road from Rimini to Rome. There are many different stories about St. Valentines. According to some people, while St. Valentine was in jail, he fell in love with the daughter of the jailer and sent a letter to her on the day of his death as a goodbye message mentioning him as her Valentine.

After his death, people started celebrating 14th of February as Valentine’s day and it got globally commercialised in the late 1800s. Now people all over the globe celebrate the Valentines day with a lot of energy and excitement. People shower love on their girlfriend, boyfriend, husband, wife or lover by gifting them cards, cakes, stuffed toys, and take them on surprise dates to make them feel special and loved at the same time.

