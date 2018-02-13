Happy Valentines Day wishes in Malayalam for 2018: Valentine’s day is also known as Saint Valentine's day. This is the day where you celebrate joy, happiness and lots of expectations from your loved ones.This year it started from the day off Wednesday and ended with the same valentine's week.

Love is in the air as people across the globe get ready to celebrate Valentine’s Day tomorrow 14 February. The day celebrates the spirit of love and is marked to make your beloved and closed ones feel special. It is the day when you express your love and affection to the one who mean the world to you. Valentine’s Day is an idea to cherish the feeling of love and the one whom you love. The day when you shower love on your partner and make him/her realise your love and affection.

Here are the love quotes in Malayalam that you need to go through or choose to wish your beloved on this Valentine's Day.

*#സ്നേഹം ഉണ്ടേൽ അത് കാണിക്കതന്നെ വേണം

*_അല്ലാതെ കെട്ടിപൂട്ടി വെച്ചിട്ടെന്തിനാ… ചാകുമ്പോ കൊണ്ടോകാനോ !!

തുറന്ന പുസ്തകം പോലെ.

വിരിഞ്ഞ

മനസ്സ് ആണ് മ്മ്‌ടെ…ആരു വന്നാലും വീഴും..

മനസ്സറിഞ്ഞ് സ്നേഹിച്ച ഒരാളെ മരിക്കുവേളം വെറുക്കാനോ, മറക്കാനോ, കഴിയില്ല.. പകരമായി എത്തുന്നവരാരും പകരം വെക്കപ്പെടുക്കയും ഇല്ല…

തെറ്റ് പറ്റിയത് എനിക്കായിരുന്നു…

ജീവനുള്ള കാലം വരെ അരികിൽ നീ ഉണ്ടാകും എന്ന് പറഞ്ഞപ്പോൾ

ഒരിക്കൽ പോലും ഞാൻ ചോദിച്ചില്ല എന്റെ കൂടെ തന്നെ ആണോ എന്ന്..?

സ്നേഹത്തിനു വിലയുണ്ട്

എന്നാൽ

ആത്മാർത്ഥമായി സ്നേഹിക്കുന്നവർക്ക് ഒരു വിലയുമില്ല

അവർക്ക് എന്നും ജീവിത

സമ്മാനം ദുഃഖം മാത്രം….

This is the perfect time when many couples plan to spend quality time with each other either at home or travelling to an offbeat destination. This day is bound to make relationships more strong and healthy. The Valentines week carries its own importance when new things are done on each day to make the relationship a more powerful experience.