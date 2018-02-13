Every year Valentine Day is observed on February, 14 and people in love mark this day by expressing love through gifting sweet teddies, chocolates to their loved ones. Many people opt unfamiliar ways to impress their loved ones, like by sending quotes, pictures, wallpapers and poetry. So, here are Happy Valentine's Day messages and wishes in Punjabi for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Valentine's Day wishes and gifs images, Facebook posts to wish your lover.

Valentine day is observed on February 14, every year. Tomorrow, Valentine’s Day will be celebrated in many countries around the world, mainly the Western countries. Modern Valentine’s Day symbols include the heart-shaped outline, doves and the figure of the winged Cupid. Lovers mark this day by expressing love through sweet teddies, chocolates and the things they like. A day of love, truth, honesty, beliefs and expression of your love is Valentine’s day. On this day people in love give surprises to each other. Every person wants to make this day memorable and special.The Valentine day has origins in the Roman festival of Lupercalia held in mid-February. Many people opt unfamiliar ways to impress their loved ones. You can impress your loved ones by sending quotes, pictures, wallpapers and poetry.

So, here are Happy Valentine’s Day messages and wishes in Punjabi for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Valentine’s Day wishes and gifs images, Facebook posts to wish your lover:

Dukh dardaan di thor v koi naa,

agg paani da jor v koi naa,

Changa jy hove te ikko kaafi ay,

Bohtay yar banavan di lore v koi na,

Happy Valentines Day 2018!Na jane ohna de dil vich ki hai jo chup chaap bhul ke beh gaye ne,

kayi vaar ta rabb inj jaape ki oh sanu galat samajhke beh gaye ne,

khud kehnde si sath nibhavange, aap hora de vass peh gaye ne,

rabba khush rakhhin sadde apneyan nu, jo sahnu yaad v karno

Mereya rabba bas inhi jinhi mehar karde,

dil mere nu pathhar karde,

seh na pauga eh vichhoda usda,

usde jaan to pehlan hi tu menu dafan karde.

Tu Pudine Ki Chatni,

Main Paneer Ka Tikka.

Ban Ja Meri Rakhi Sawant,

Aur Main Tera Mika!!

Kaisa Laga Valentine’s Day Kaa Menu!!!