Wishing your loved one in your own language is always close to heart. To express your love you need to be very precise with your words. Those who are not good at writing don’t worry! We have your back. We have list down best Happy Valentine's Day messages and wishes in Telegu for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Valentine's Day wishes and gifs images, Facebook posts to wish your lover.

People in India mostly prefer to wish and express their love in their mother tongue and since its the Valentine’s week, people share and express their hearty feelings to make the love bond more stronger and special. Although, love requires no words, still, we are here with Happy Valentine’s Day messages and wishes in Telegu that you can share or text using WhatsApp messages, Valentine’s Day wishes, gifs images, Facebook posts to further make your relationship special.

These Happy Valentine’s day wishes in Telegu will help you to send the love, messages and post. We have listed down the list of best quotes, wishes, SMS, posts and Images.

Use these Images, SMS, text and messages to impress your crush:

Premato kudina Nee Sparsha!

Naa jeevitamlo Aanandanni Nimpindi

Ela Teerchukonu Nee Runam

Anduko Naa Sarvasvam Neeke Ankitam

Happy Valentine’s day!!

Nuvvu Naa Pakkana Unte Chalu

Naa Hrudayam Pula Totaga Vikasistundi

Nuvvu Naaku Todunte Chalu

Manassu Aanandamto Ninddura potundi

Happy Valentine’s Day !

Andaniki Chihnam… Oka roja puvvu..

Snehaniki Chihnam.. Oka Palakarimpu

Mari Aa Palakarimpu kosam eduru choostu Undana.. !!

Happy Valentine’s Day!!

Premikula Roju Shubahakanshalu

Pagalu Reye Kalagantunna

Manam Jeevitantam Kalise Undalani

Gunde loni Badhale

kallalona kanneeri ponguthunte

Atmabhimaname bayata padaneeyaka pothe

Avi gundelone aaviri inkipoga

Manasu leni manishila jeevisthunnanu

Jeevisthu Maranisthunnanu.

Prema eppudu puduthundi

manashu daggara ainappudu

manushu eppudu daggara avuthundi

manishi ki manishi daggara ainappudu

parichayam ane mokkaku

sneham ane neru posi

nammakam ane eruvu veste

prema ane mogga chigurinchi

pelli ane parimallanistundi

Jeevitam Oka Prayanam,

Jeevanam Oka Pramanam,

ani Evaro Annaru,

Neetho Jeevitam

Naaku Prayanam Kaavali,

Nee Prema Naaku Pramanam Avvali.