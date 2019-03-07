Happy Women's Day 2019 quotes, messages, wishes, Poems in English, Women's Day status, SMS, wallpapers, images for Whatsapp and Facebook: International Women's Day is lauded on March 8 every year. Started as a move to empower women all over the world, the day celebrates the existence of womankind in the world. Many countries even announce a public holiday on women's day.

India celebrates March 8 as the Women’s day. People take out time to wish the women in their life a happy Women’s day and make them realise their value. Earlier, women in our country did not get the importance they deserved and were considered low class gender. But as our country is developing, the women are getting their place and outshining men.

Women’s day celebrates the incredible gift of God that is women. Men, children and even women give other women gifts, presents and cards to cherish their presence in life and make them feel special. This year, wish the women in your life with the most interesting Happy Women’s Day wishes.

Here are Happy Women's Day 2019 quotes, messages, wishes, Poems in English:

Happy Women’s Day to all the incredible women! Shine on… Not just today but every day!

I treasure you close to my heart. Here are my best wishes to you on International Women’s Day 2019!

Women are always a source of inspiration for the family and society. Happy Women’s Day to you!

You’re my source,

You’re my power.

You’re my love,

You’re my flower.

You always take care,

I hear your heart sing.

So be happy, my dear,

As the day is long

Happy Women’s Day, to someone who is much more wonderful than they think, with all my love.

You just smile and the world changes. Let the harmony and colours of spring shine in your life!

W-wonderful,

O-outstanding,

M-marvellous,

A-amazing,

N-nice!

Wishing you a day that’s just like you – really special!

Don’t walk into a room full of people and wonder if they like you. Look around and wonder if YOU like them!

Despite failures – you stand up. Despite sorrow – you cheer up. Despite the pain – you keep fighting! Keep dreaming to fly higher reaching new heights. Congratulations on March 8!

Don’t follow the crowd, because you won’t go further then crowd. Walk your way alone and you’ll find yourself in places no one has ever been before!

