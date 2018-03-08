Take a look at our latest collection of Happy Women's Day quotes and wishes in English for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Women's Day wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to make all those special ladies out there in your life feel special and loved. March 8 is marked as International Women’s day every year. The achievements surely make every woman feel empowered and free. The first women’s day was lauded on February 28, 1909 in New York.

Happy Women’s Day to all the adorable ladies out there! Falling on March 8 every year, International Women’s Day is that day of the year when we laud the social, cultural, economical and political achievements of women across the world. Whether the observance of Women’s Day which was held on February 28, 1909, in New York to the theme of 2017, Women in the Changing World of Work: Planet 50-50 by 2030, it simply reminds us to feel empowered every day.

So aren’t you excited to celebrate the day with your mother, sister, wife, aunt or paramour? Well, if yes! Make sure you sneak peek at our latest and special collection of Happy Women’s Day quotes and wishes in English for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Women’s Day wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to make your beloved ladies feel the aroma of love. Not just this you can also choose to gift them something as a token of love and if you aren’t putting up in the country, a surprise visit is all that you need to do!

ALSO READ: Balkrishna Doshi makes India proud; becomes first Indian architect to win Pritzker Prize

Take a look at Happy Women’s Day quotes and wishes in English for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Women’s Day wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone:-

“Every successful man is backed up by a woman who is always a step at the forefront of him. Salute to the woman of future.”

“With the creation of world, you were also added to increase its beauty. The world is mesmerized with the work you done.”

“If Roses were black and violets were brown, my love for you would never be found, but roses are red and violets are blue, all I want to say is Happy women’s day to you.”

ALSO READ: Big Cheese Festival runs out of cheese; apologises to visitors

“A beautiful woman is anticipated additional liable for her steps than of less gorgeous woman.”

“This life would have meaningless without strong woman. Every circle of life witnesses empowerment, existence and strong influence of women whether as a Mother or wife, as sister or daughter.”

“When the world was created, you were also created to beautify it. You have done your work perfectly for all the world is smiling for you today.”

“You have faced adversity through resilience. You have disarmed your problems through smile. You have buried your tribulations in your heart. What else can I ask from you – Just enjoy your Day.”

ALSO READ: Here’s why 95% Indians don’t use condoms, twitterati respond to Durex as #HateCondoms trends