If you are still thinking what to do this Women Day, make sure you are not forgetting to send them a lovable text from our collection of Happy Women’s Day quotes and wishes in Hindi for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Women’s Day wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone. Make sure you make their March 8 special and happening.

March has been a special day for women from across the world. March 8 marks as the International Women’s Day and is thoroughly lauded by the women. From Theresa May to Angela Merkel, Melinda Gates, Sheryl Sandberg, Mary Barra, Susan Wojcicki, Abigail Johnson, these powerful women of the world have proved us that women are not less than men anymore! With the passing years, we have been marking our position with utmost dedication.

It’s Happy Women’s Day! So how about you make the beloved ladies feel special and loved by pinging their phone with a lovable text from our latest and special collection of Happy Women’s Day quotes and wishes in Hindi for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Women’s Day wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts. Just in case you want to do something out the box, simply take them out for a dinner or lunch date. We are sure that will be a great idea to make bring a smile to their face.

Take a sneak peek at our collection of Happy Women’s Day quotes and wishes in Hindi for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Women’s Day wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts:-

“उनको भी है जीने का अधिकार उन्हें भी जीने दो

देना या मत देना अपना प्यार उन्हें भी जीने दो ।”

“नारी की ताकत को नर ने कम करके पहचाना

रचा महाभारत देती वो जब-जब उसने ठाना

वो दुर्गा है, वो लक्ष्मी, वो सरस्वती वो सीता

जब सीता का प्यार मिला हर युद्ध राम ने जीता

सीता विमुख हुईं तो खाई लव-कुश से भी हार ।

उन्हें भी जीने दो ।”

“कद्र अब तक तेरी तारीख ने जानी ही नहीं,

रौशनी भी तेरी आँखों में है, पानी ही नहीं,

हार तूने कभी तकदीर से मानी ही नहीं।

तू हकीकत भी है, दिलचस्प कहानी ही नहीं।

हर अदा तेरी क़यामत है, जवानी ही नहीं।

अपनी तारीख का उनवान बदलना है तुझे,

उठ मेरी जान, मेरे साथ ही चलना है तुझे।”

“औरतें कहतीं भविष्यत की अगर कुछ बात,

नर उन्हें डाइन बताकर दंड देता है।

पर, भविष्यत का कथन जब नर कहीं करता,

हम उसे भगवान का अवतार कहते हैं।”

“दिल की धड़कन को कौन समझेगा।

मेरी उलझन को कौन समझेगा।

एक बेटी नहीं अगर घर में

घर के आंगन को कौन समझेगा।”

