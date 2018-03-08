Happy Women's Day quotes and wishes in Marathi for 2018: Marked on March 8 annually, the day is thoroughly celebrated by women across the world in order to feel special and empowered. Are you like still contemplating how to make your paramour feel special? Well, take a look at our collection of Happy Women's Day quotes and wishes in Marathi for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Women's Day wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to make your lady love feel special and loved.

Falling on March 8 every year, the day simply reminds us how far the women have come. No matter what the society says, the achievements of women like Malala Yousafzai, Rosa Parks, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Emma Willard and many more is more than enough to prove and fell empowered today. How about you laud the day with your lady love? Be it your mother, sister or paramour. Spend the day by taking them out for a lunch or dinner date

If you are putting up in another city or country, make sure you celebrate the day by sharing our latest and special collection of Happy Women’s Day quotes and wishes in Marathi for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Women’s Day wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts with your ladies to let them know how much you adore their presence in your life. Not just that you also send them a gift as a token of love in order to bring a smile to their face.

take a look at our list of Happy Women’s Day quotes and wishes in Marathi for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Women’s Day wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone:-

पाहशील जिथे जिथे नजर उचलून…

मीच असेल उभा ओठांवर स्मित घेऊन आलेत कधी जर तुझ्या डोळ्यात दुखांचे अश्रू….

तुला सुखाचे आनंदाश्रू तिथे तिथे देऊन…….!!!

जल्लोश आहे गावाचा,

कारण वाढदिवस आहे,

माझ्या भावाचा!!!

वाढदिवसाच्या हार्दीक शुभेच्छा…!

उंबरठयावरचे माप ओलांडून वाहिनी म्हणून घरात आलीस,

एक दिवस लक्षात आले तू तर माझी मैत्रीण झालीस..

मनातल्या गूजगोष्टी तुला सांगत गेले,

नणंद-भावजयीचे नाते मैत्रीचे झाले..

आज आला आहे एक खास दिवस,

माझ्या वाहिनीचा खास असा वाढदिवस…!

खूप खूप शुभेच्छाची भेट तुला देते,

दीर्घायु आणि आरोग्य लाभो हीच प्रार्थना करते…

The willingness to listen,

the patience to understand,

the strength to support,

the heart to care & just to be there..

that is the beauty of a lady!

Happy women’s day wishes in Marathi

आपल्या सर्व प्रेम आणि आपल्या सर्व काळजी मार्ग मुख्य आहेत

माझे हृदय अनेकदा महिला दिन साजरा दरम्यान आपण मत का.

म्हणून मी तुला सर्व आनंद आणि जागतिक प्रेम भरले बनवू आहे

