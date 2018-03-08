Happy Women's Day quotes and wishes in Tamil for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Women's Day wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone is all that you need to make your beloved ladies feel special and loved this Women's day. Not just that a text a tiny gift as a token of love is all that you need to bring a grin to their face. Make sure you add memories to March 8 and in order to cherish them in future.

March 8 marked as Women’s Day is thoroughly enjoyed and lauded by women across the globe. The day makes the women feel empowered and special. From beautiful Bollywood Sridevi to Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Rekha, Rani Mukherji, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ratna Pathak, Kiron Kher and many more, these women have proved by their acting skills that we don’t need men to rule the film industry. No tot be missed, Vyjayanthimala, Hema Malini, Waheeda Rehman, and Rekha are our stunning ladies from Tamil who have ruled the Bollywood with their dope acting.

Are you like still contemplating how to make your lady loves feel special and loved this Women’s day? Well, if yes! You need to take a look at our collection of lovable text that includes Happy Women’s Day quotes and wishes in Tamil for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Women’s Day wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone. Taking them out for a picnic would also do good to add to the memory list.

Take a look at Happy Women’s Day quotes and wishes in Tamil for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Women’s Day wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone:-

Adarntha Erulin Nanthavanathil Padarntha Anbin Thoppul Kodiye Uranga Vizhigal Uraiya Kanavugal Kanneer Thudaikuthu Ulagin Kaigal Intru Penmai Potrum Thiruvizha Aanin Kannin Kanneerin Peruvizha

Pirappurupai Kilithu Pirapurimai Thanthaai Erappu Vanthu Ethirthum Paalutta Vanthaai Kallai Katti Siru Thooram Kadaka Mudiyatha Aaninamea Unnai Sumantha Pennin Magimai Eppothu Arivaai

Azhagillamal Piranthaal Kuda Thirushti Pottu Vaippaal Ezha Mudiyamal Kidanthaal Kuda Udalai Sutham Seivaal Karu Sumantha Pennellaam Kan Kanda Theivam Entru Unargiren Vazhkai Pen Enum Uyieril Swasippathaal

Nilavu Illaiyentral Vaanuku Perumathi Illai Malargal Illaiyentral Marathirku Perumathi Illai Amma Illaiyentral Paasathirku Perumathi Illai Penmai Enam Illavittal Ulagilum Uyiergal Illai

Kangalaal Kaditham Ezhuthinaal Kanavil Nalam Ketpaal Kanavil Kathal Sonnal Nenaivil Mownam Kaapal Pathu Thingal Thannai Varuthi Marana Vaasalil Aayul Kidathi Puthithaai Uyiergal Padaikum Penmai Aval Ulagam Kaakum Thonmai

