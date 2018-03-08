Happy Women's Day quotes and wishes in Telugu for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Women's Day wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish all those special ladies out there in your life is all that you need to do to make them feel special and loved this year. Falling on March 8 every year, this year make sure you take your lady loves out for a dinner or lunch date. Your surprise will surely bring a smile to their face.

Falling on March 8 every year, make your Women’s Day special and adorable by going out for a girl date. How about you choose your mother, sister or best friends to enjoy the day and have gala time. We are sure, it will be a fun evening to add on to your memory. The day makes women feel special and empowered. It’s that time of the year when women who have inspired many people are remembered across the world and womanhood is celebrated in full spirit.

Take a look at our collection of Happy Women’s Day quotes and wishes in Telugu for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Women’s Day wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone and don’t forget to share it with you near and dear ones in order to make all the ladies in your life feel special and loved. We are sure their priceless reaction will bring a grin to your and their face.

ALSO READ: International Women’s Day 2018: Is the ‘fourth wave’ of feminism really what women need?

Happy Women’s Day quotes and wishes in Telugu for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Women’s Day wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone:-

ALSO READ: Happy Women’s Day quotes and wishes in Tamil for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Women’s Day wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone

“A women is like a tea bag, you can’t tell how strong she is until you put her in hot water”

“This LIFE has no existence without a strong ally in WOMAN in every stage of life-starting from Motherhood to Wife, Sister &finally a Daughter. Happy Women’s Day”

“The greatest gift to man is women, but the greatest gift to women is herself.”

“The flame your love can only light up my heart!

I can shine only with the warmth of your smile,

I make a promise to you,

As long as I will live, I will not leave!

Happy woman’s Day.”

“A Women is a wonderful creation of God,You can get her love in all forms – mother, sister, granny, friend, wife! Happy Womens Day!”

“A beautiful women, a great friend and a wonderful mother. You are all this to me and much more… I feel so lucky and proud to have a mom like you. Happy Women’s Day to Mother”

ALSO READ: International Women’s Day 2018: Here are 8 charismatic women writers you need to know