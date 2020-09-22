World Rose Day is observed on September 22nd every year, as a celebration of Melinda Rose, a 12 year old girl who was diagnosed with Askin's tumor, and given only a few weeks to live. She fought and went on to survive for 6 months. During her fight against the terminal disease, she wrote letters, poems and emails to cancer patients spreading cheer and showing support and care. This then became her life's mission. On World Rose Day, here are some images, quotes, and messages you can share with loved ones.

World Rose Day is dedicated to spread love, cheer and hope, to both cancer patients and their caregivers as well. The rose flower, which is a symbol of love and care, is given to cancer patients to tell them how much they are cared for. World Rose Day is an attempt to initiate conversations on caregiving and to give a positive environment to patients and their families.

Here are some messages, quotes, images and wishes you can share with cancer patients.

Messages

1. Cancer can effect many things in life, but it cannot cripple the love you have in your heart. Wishing you a wonderful Rose day.

2. Smile has the power to shatter the sadness from your heart. Hope to see you smiling on a daily basis. Have a Great Rose day.

3. If you can look at your cancer just as a simple word, half your worries shall be taking a different direction. I hope you have an amazing Rose Day ahead.

4. Look at it this way, this is the only battle when your first breathe of the morning declares you a winner. I hope you are able to see all the silver linings in your journey.

5. Time is shortening, but every day when the sun shines on you and you are able to feel it, I believe that is a victory for you. Have an amazing Rose day and a very beautiful life ahead of you.

Wishes

1. There are pains that leave scars and then there are pains that hurt, but the pain of cancer has the power to change you as a person. On a Rose Day, I Hope you are able to see the beauty in everything.

2. If you look the way a child looks at the world, then everything is a miracle. On this special Rose, wishing all the survivors a miraculous recovery.

3. The important thing to keep reminding yourself is you have cancer, but the cancer is still not able to have you. On Rose Day, I wish you all the strength to fight and win.

4. Smiling is the best way to let everyone know you are getting stronger than the previous day. Wish you a heartfelt Rose Day.

5. No one in this world is guaranteed a greater TOMORROW. So, the only thing we can do is make the best out of TODAY. Wish you beautiful Rose Day.

Quotes

1. If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change your attitude.-Maya Angelou

2. Remembering that you are going to die is the best way I know to avoid the trap of thinking you have something to lose. You are already naked. There is no reason not to follow your heart.-Steve Jobs

3. You have to figure out your own way to deal with this diagnosis. You learn about yourself, what you are made of. This can be extraordinary and you want to share this, help others who go through the same thing. -2012 Cancer Survivors Day attendee

4. Cancer changes your life, often for the better. You learn what’s important, you learn to prioritize, and you learn not to waste your time. You tell people you love them.-Joel Siegel

5. The only way to make sense of change is to plunge into it. flow with it . . .and join the dance. -Alan Watts

6. The wish for healing has always been half of health.-Lucius Annaeus Seneca

Images

