Teej, a festival of happiness and joy, falls in the month of August. This festival is celebrated on the third day of the shinning moon of the Indian month Bhadrapada to welcome the monsoon season. According to the Hindu calendar, Bhadrapada is also known as Saavan that brings rain, good crops, and greenery. Women celebrate this festival by wearing green clothes. They dance, sing and worship goddess Parvati and seek her blessings. It is also a way of saying thanks to God for giving these resources.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva had accepted Goddess Parvati as her wife on this day. On the occasion of Hariyali Teej, women devotees pray for the wellness of their children, husband, and family by observing fast the whole day. Unmarried girls also observe fasting to get a handsome husband like Lord Shiva. Women costume themselves like the bride by wearing bangles, jewellery, new clothes, and this is known as Srinagar. As per the ritual, they also gift sweets, dry fruits, silver, and clothes to their daughters-in-law.

Shinning Moon is considered auspicious and an essential part of the puja; women offer milk, curd, and flowers to the Moon God. In different parts of the country, this festival is celebrated differently. The Government of Haryana has declared this day an official holiday and organises multiple events. In Rajasthan, artists perform the dance on the streets. Punjabi women play swings and visit their friend and neighbours houses to wish them Happy Teej. This festival is known as Teeyan in Punjab, which means the beginning of monsoon. Every year, Hariyali Teej is celebrated at the famous Rock Garden in Chandigarh.

Apart from Hariyali Teej, several other Teej festivals are celebrated in India with different names. In Telangana it is known as Kajal Teej, Tay or Tayi in Goa, Kevada Teej in Gujrat, Awra Teej in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and Akha Teej in the Indian subcontinent.