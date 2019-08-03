Hariyali Teej puja items, procedure and auspicious moment: In north India, the monsoon festivals of Teej are primarily celebrated to mark the union of Lord Shiva (Purush) and Goddess Parvati (Prakriti).

Hariyali Teej puja items, procedure and auspicious moment: Hariyali Teej 2019 is celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh. On the occasion of Teej, married women observe fast for the longevity of their husbands and wellbeing of their family members while girls observe fast to get handsome husbands.

Here is what you want to know about puja items, procedure and auspicious moment of Hariyali Teej 2019:

Auspicious moments of Hariyali Teej:

– Hariyali Teej 2019 begins: August 03, 2019 (07.06 am)

– Hariyali Teej 2019 ends: August 04, 2019 (03.36 am)

Puja Samagri (Puja Items) for Hariyali Teej:

– For performing the puja you need to collect black coloured clay, yellow cloth, bell sheet, Janeu, incense-incense, Camphor, Shrimp, Kalash, Abir, sandalwood, oil, ghee, curd, honey milk and Panchamrta

– On this day Goddess Parvati is adorned on this day and for this purpose you need to buy bangles, alta, sindoor, bindi, mehndi, comb, mirror, kajal, kumkum, suhag puda etc.

Puja Vidhi (procedure) of Hariyali Teej:

– After getting up in the morning and taking a bath, take the names of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and take a vow to observe a fast.

– First of all make a statue of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati and Lord Ganesh with black soil in the temple of the house.

– Now apply tilak to these idols and offer flowers.

– Then offer honey to Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati and Lord Ganesh one by one.

– After this, offer Bel leaf and yellow clothes to Lord Shiva.

– Perform Aarti after reading or listening to the story of Teej.

– In the next morning, offer the vermilion to Goddess Parvati and offer prayers.

– Observe the fast for a day.