Social activist and entrepreneur, Harkirat Kaur Kukreja flagged off the first ever Saucony 5 kms run from Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana to promote running for good causes and to encourage women to participate in larger numbers in running events.

Over 100 eminent people from Ludhiana participated in the run from various and diverse backgrounds. Organised under the aegis of Punjabi Runners, the Saucony Run was dominated by women. From the flagging off by the ‘Sikh Supermom’, Harkirat Kaur Kukreja to the many women awardees post the run, women were highlight of the show. Harkirat Kaur Kukreja was called upon by Saucony India to award Dr. Gunjan Bhardwaj, Dr. Chhaya, Sameera Aulluck and other prominent women fitness enthusiasts from the city after the run.

As a parenting influencer, Harkirat Kaur Kukreja stressed upon the importance of women in general and mothers in particular to focus on their health and fitness. She said, “It is quintessential for women to pay enough attention to their mental and physical health. Running is a great way to uplift your body and soul”.

Saucony’s representative in the Ludhiana, Jasman Singh said, “Women are mostly a minority whenever there is a running event. We want to reverse the trend so we requested a prominent Mom-entrepreneur and fitness enthusiast, Harkirat Kaur Kukreja to flag off our run. We hope this will inspire more women to balance their work lives, household chores, fitness regimes and include running into their lives”.

Harjinder Singh Kukreja, a renowned restaurateur and Harkirat Kaur Kukreja’s husband also participated in the 5K run. “It was an absolute honour to participate in a running event flagged off by my wife. Events like these motivate both men and women alike to focus on their fitness and add running to their fitness routine”, says Harjinder.