Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

In a viral Instagram video, he listed three everyday household items that could be harmful to your health, urging people to toss them immediately. His advice has sparked debate, with many praising the suggestions while others question their practicality.

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Dr. Sethi warns against using scratched or chipped non-stick pans


Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist with degrees from Harvard and Stanford, has recently sparked a conversation about hidden health risks in our homes. In a viral Instagram video, he listed three everyday household items that could be harmful to your health, urging people to toss them immediately. His advice has sparked debate, with many praising the suggestions while others question their practicality.

1. Scented Candles: The Hidden Hormonal Disruptor

Scented candles are a staple in many households, offering a pleasant aroma to brighten your home. However, Dr. Sethi warns that these candles often contain phthalates, chemicals linked to hormonal imbalances. Phthalates are known endocrine disruptors, which could pose long-term health risks. Dr. Sethi recommends switching to natural alternatives such as soy or beeswax candles, which are free from harmful additives and are much safer for your health.

2. Plastic Cutting Boards: Microplastic Contamination

Plastic cutting boards are common in kitchens worldwide, but Dr. Sethi highlights that they can release microplastics over time, especially after repeated use. These microplastics can contaminate your food, posing potential health risks. Instead of plastic boards, Dr. Sethi suggests opting for wooden or glass cutting boards. However, this advice has received mixed reactions. While wooden boards are often seen as a more sustainable option, they require proper maintenance to avoid warping and bacterial buildup. Glass boards, although hygienic, can dull knives quickly, which some users find impractical.

3. Scratched Non-Stick Pans: A Risk to Reproductive Health

Non-stick cookware is popular for its convenience, but once these pans become scratched or chipped, they can release harmful chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs). These substances have been linked to reproductive health issues and other serious conditions. Dr. Sethi urges replacing damaged non-stick pans with safer cookware like stainless steel or cast iron. While these alternatives can be a bit more challenging to maintain, they are much safer and longer-lasting options.

Mixed Reactions to Dr. Sethi’s Advice

While some people have embraced Dr. Sethi’s recommendations, such as swapping plastic storage containers for glass or switching to ceramic cookware, others have raised concerns about the practicality of these changes. One concern involves the maintenance of wooden cutting boards, as they are prone to cracking and bacterial growth when not properly cared for. Additionally, some wonder if materials like granite, porcelain, or ceramic cookware are safer alternatives.

Dr. Sethi’s advice raises important points about reducing exposure to harmful chemicals in everyday items. However, his suggestions also highlight the balance between health benefits and practical concerns. If you’re ready to make changes, consider starting with the most problematic items in your home and researching the best alternatives for your lifestyle.

