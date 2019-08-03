Hariyali Teej 2019: The festival is one of the most auspicious festivals in Hinduism and is celebrated by married as well as unmarried women. Through this festival, the women pray for the long lives of their husbands while the unmarried ones pray for a suitable match.

Hariyali Teej 2019: With the arrival of monsoon comes the beginning of newness as states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have been blooming with happiness. Teej is one of the important festivals in the Hinduism and is practised by married as well as unmarried women.

The married women on this auspicious day wear new clothes preferably green colour sarees topped with bangles and jewellery. Through this festival, the women pray for the long lives of their husband. The festival is more or less similar to Karvachauth.

While unmarried women can also practice this fast and pray to get a suitable match for themselves. The festival is celebrated as a tribute to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati

For all those women on fast here’s what you are required to eat on an auspicious day: This is a festival that mainly deals with Rajasthani sweets, among which Ghevar is the most popular one. The sweets are made in moulds specifically designed for ghevar which is an Indian version of a cake. Besides sweets, fritters (pakoras) can also be made as one of the dishes for fast.