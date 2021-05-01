The more you work hard now the better it is paid off later.

Being beautiful and charming is everyone’s desire and dream. There are several examples out there, who preserve their beauty to the very end by doing whatever it takes. These people are living inspiration, to all of us.

Alva Jay, a hot model, and sensational social media influencer is an accurate example. The evolution of this diva is worth watching. Alva is an eminent and glorious model, who once lived her life under the radar of social stereotypes. It would not be wrong to say, that her assiduity is praiseworthy.

This charming young lady hails from Southern California, once been a victim of anxiety due to her overweight. But her never let go attitude aspired her towards being the ameliorated of what she is today. The aspiration of Alva was so powerful, that she succeeded in her target with flying colours.

Alva started to experience positive changes when she moved to Vegas. The beauty did not stop right there, but she decided to become the inspiration to the youth and all the people who are trembling, because of their weight. This is how her marvelous journey, began as a social media influencer. The gorgeous young lady is generous, and down to earth.

Alva shares her fitness tips, motivational videos, and blogs on social media, without failing to startle anyone with her presence. Her content on Snapchat has become viral on several occasions, and her bold content on the adult-subscription platform FanCentro has helped her in building a strong fanbase in millions over the web. Alva is a role model, to several young women at present, and believes no one should fall into social stereotypes.