Sammy Krieger is a plus-size fashion model and social media sensation. The 28-year-old has more than 3 million followers on Instagram. She is the face of Fashion Nova Curve, a leading plus-size apparel brand. The model once worked at shopping outlets and is now representing many brands. She has been vocal about body positivity and her content on Instagram is proof of it. She also had her collaboration with Savage X Fenty, a lingerie brand of Rihanna.

There’s a fine line between working for a brand and creating a brand. While everyone has their own preferences of working for an established name or building a name from scratch. Very few have a courageous attitude to start from the bottom and reach the top. The plus-size sector has been an unexplored field in the fashion industry. However, the plus-size models have gained tremendous remembrance in the last few years.

Sammy Krieger, a social media sensation is a blogger and a plus-size fashion model who has been setting the internet on fire with her content. Very often, her bold and sexy content has garnered the attention of netizens. While a few sections of people have been encouraging her for her posts, a few sections of people have expressed their disinterest towards the content. Speaking about it, Sammy says, “I can’t please everyone. I am doing the work that is a part of my job and profession.”

Not so long ago, Krieger worked at fashion retail outlets with a dream to work with some biggest brands in the fashion industry. And guess what? The 28-year old who once worked at shopping outlets is now representing many brands in the fashion industry. Her sensual content on Instagram has not just tempted the audience but has grabbed the attention of many brands, thus becoming a favourite choice of plus-size fashion labels. The Portland-based blogger is the face of Fashion Nova Curve, a leading plus-size apparel brand.

Having built a humongous fanbase of more than 3 million followers on Instagram, Sammy Krieger’s feed is all about fashion outfits and her bold pictures in bikini. When asked about bagging several brand collaborations, Sammy said, “Social media has played the cupid by showcasing my love for fashion in the best possible way. I started posting randomly on Instagram about my fashion outfits, and with time I gained good reach and followers over the social media platform.”

Well, without being hesitant, Sammy Krieger has been vocal about body positivity and her content on Instagram is proof of it. Over the years, she has worked with many creative professionals, magazines, bloggers and high-end fashion labels. The model in the past also had her collaboration with Savage X Fenty, a lingerie brand of Rihanna. While concluding, Sammy expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards her fans and followers who have been there throughout her journey in making her a prominent name among the best fashion brands of the world.