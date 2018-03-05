After Durex India posted a tweet claiming that 95% of Indians don't use condoms and asked their users the reason behind it, Indian audience put across their reasons as to why they hate condoms and refrain from using the contraceptive. The responses are hilarious to say the least and have a number of reasons ranging from being single to being shy.

Durex India never fails to impresses with its pinpoint promotion techniques and quirky advertisement campaigns which put out a strong message across. The condom manufacturing company has time and again taken the social media by storm with their amazing promotional stunts. Earlier today, Durex tweeted out a rather serious stat depicting the sad state of contraceptive awareness among Indians. The condom brand in a tweet asked the users to tell why 95% of Indians were not using condoms. Soon after the tweet, the Indian internet went all guns blazing as men came up with interesting responses to the tweet.

Indian men took Twitter by storm, putting up their view regarding the minimal use of condoms and soon #HateCondoms started trending. The stat by Durex that 95% of the country’s population is, however, not a hoax and is true as per the data of the National Family Health Survey. Indian men refrain from using protection during sexual intercourse and on Monday they listed out their reasons for not doing so. “What’s happening India? 95% of Indians don’t use condoms! We’d love to know why?,” said the tweet from Durex which spread like wildfire on Indian twitter. Here we list out a few responses from the audience which will leave you in splits.

From being single to being shy and conscious, Indian men had their reasons for not being able to use condoms. While some said that in a country like India, it is difficult for them to go to a medical store and ask for a condom, others said Indians like to ride freely. “Indians are way conscious with condoms and helmets. They love to ride freely,” wrote one user. Some users also criticised condom brands for awkward ads and demanded that the ads should rather be informative.

“Because your condom ads are so awkward to watch when they should be educational. Condom companies really need to rethink their ads. It is themselves they are hurting,” said a Twitter user.

What’s happening India? 95% of Indians don’t use condoms! We’d love to know why? — Durex India (@DurexIndia) March 5, 2018

Mein use karega condom. Ladki dila do — Aakash (@PUNchayati) March 5, 2018

Because your condom ads are so awkward to watch when they should be educational. Condom companies really need to rethink their ads. It is themselves they are hurting. — Sanskar Dikshit (@isanskari) March 5, 2018

हर हाथ शक्ति हर हाथ तरक्की। — RoAdSiDe BaBa (DUGGU) (@Roadside_Monk) March 5, 2018

Because most of them have issues like… pic.twitter.com/vrfl4g42L3 — Prithviraj Gotepatil (@I_am_Mogambo) March 5, 2018

Single hu BC. Condoms ka balloons banaunga kya?? — Who's your Doggie (@Khal__Doggo) March 5, 2018

No wonder our population is what it is.Great work Durex India. Kudos to your courage to accept such a shocking number of people — chauhan ranjit (@chauhanranjit36) March 5, 2018