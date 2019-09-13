Hindi Diwas 2019: Hindi Diwas has been celebrated by all the Indians on September 14. So for all those proud Indians here are top 7 incredible key points which will make you feel, What an India Sir Ji!

Hindi Diwas 2019: Being an Indian it is the most prestigious feeling we all have within us, there are various reasons to feel proud as an Indian. From Indian culture to marking their talent mettle all around the world.we have it all.

One word which unites us and gives that ‘our’ kind of feeling is the Hindi language. Hindi is one of the most spoken languages in India. It is counted as the fourth most spoken language all over the world and more than 250 million people use this language to express themselves. It’s beautiful, know!

Also Read: Hindi Diwas 2019 to be celebrated on September 14, Know significance, celebration, date and others

Even Hindi cinema is counted as one of the topmost entertainment industry producing over 1600 films every year for 133.92 crore people. Being an Indian, each one has had a feeling to know more about their language Hindi but somehow never got the complete data. So today know your language with facts and figures and by the end of it, you will feel proud as an Indian.

Proud Indian Key Point:

1) In 1949, the constitution of India, after the end of British Raj declared Hindi as the official languge for the Republic of India.

2) Hindi Diwas has been celebrated on the birth date of Beohar Rajendra Simha, who was a known historian, theologian, Hindi-stalwart and Sanskritist,

3) On September 14, the constitution of India adopted Hindi as its official language.

3) The adoption of Hindi language has been mentioned in the constitution of India under Article 343.

4) September 14, the day has been observed to promote Hindi as it’s Matra Bhasha.

5) Do you know? the island country Fiji in Melanesia has Hindi as its official language.

6) Fiji has 3 official languages namely English, Fijian, and Hindi.

7) Hindi dialect spoken in Fiji is known as Fiji Baat or Fiji Hindi.