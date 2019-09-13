Hindi Diwas 2019 will be celebrated on September 14. The special day will be observed in schools, colleges and offices across the country. On the auspicious occasion, there will be special events and ceremonies throughout the day.

Just a few days away, Hindi Diwas 2019 will be celebrated on September 14. In 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India had recognised Hindi — an Indo-Aryan language as the official language of India. As per official figures, Hindi is spoken by around 40 per cent of the total population and is one of the 22 scheduled languages of the country.

Derived from the Persian word Hind which means the land of the Indus River. Hindi is the 4th most spoken language in the world after English, Spanish and Mandarin.

In 1925, during the Karachi session, the Indian National Congress had opted for Hindustani language – the combination of Hindi and Urdu. But later, the resolution was modified during the Hindi Sahitya Sammelan and it was suggested that Hindi should be made the national language of India.

Significance of Hindi:

People who worked hard to make the Hindi as the official language include Beohar Rajendra Simha, Hazari Prasad Dwivedi, Kaka Kalelkar, Maithili Sharan Gupt and Seth Govind Das. Hindi scholar Beohar Rajendra Simha is known for his hard work and helped the country to make Hindi as the official language of the country.

Celebrations:

Schools, colleges, offices and others celebrate the day with special events and holding of special programmes. Schools and colleges encourage students to participate in cultural programmes and competitions. The President of India Ramnath Kovind will celebrate the special day in Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan where he will give away awards to the people who have contributed to the language.

Hindi speaking percentage:

Hindi is the 4th most spoken language in the world. In India, around 43.6 per cent described as Hindi speaking people and have Hindi as their mother tongue, according to the 2011 census. The other world most spoken languages include English, Spanish and Mandarin.