The New Year 2019 has arrived and with it once again people have begun their lives with new hopes and resolutions. The time during the new year is always an exciting period as people forget the past year and plan their upcoming lives with new power, spirit, enthusiasm and confidence. And to start the new year with new energy it is important to know that important dates of festivals and official holidays that will be up in this year.

Knowing about festivals is always important so that people can plan their meetings, vacations and other stuff in advance. India is a diverse country and people from all the communities and religion live in harmony. Festivals are a key part of peoples’ lives as for a country which is as diverse as India, it is important to know when the key festivals and other important dates are falling so that people can get prepared in advance.

January 2019 Festivals

1 Tuesday New Year

14 Monday Lohri

15 Tuesday Pongal, Uttarayan, Makar Sankranti

23 Wednesday Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

26 Saturday Republic Day

February 2019 Festivals

10 Sunday Basant Panchmi, Saraswati Puja

March 2019 Festivals

4 Monday Mahashivratri

20 Wednesday Holika Dahan

21 Thursday Holi

April 2019 Festivals

1 Monday Bank’s Holiday

6 Saturday Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa

7 Sunday Cheti Chand

13 Saturday Ram Namami

14 Sunday Chaitra Navratri Parana, Baisakhi, Ambedkar Jayanti

19 Friday Hanuman Jayanti

May 2019 Festivals

7 Tuesday Akshaya Tritiya

July 2019 Festivals

4 Thursday Jagannath Rath Yatra

12 Friday Ashadhi Ekadashi

16 Tuesday Guru Purnima

August 2019 Festivals

3 Saturday Hariyali Teej

5 Monday Nag Panchami

15 Thursday Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day

18 Sunday Kajari Teej

24 Saturday Janmashtami

September 2019 Festivals

1 Sunday Hartalika Teej

2 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi

11 Wednesday Onam/Thiruvonam

12 Thursday Anant Chaturdashi

29 Sunday Sharad Navratri

October 2019 Festivals

2 Wednesday Gandhi Jayanti

6 Sunday Durga Maha Navami Puja, Durga Puja Ashtami

7 Monday Sharad Navratri Parana

8 Tuesday Dussehra

17 Thursday Karva Chauth

25 Friday Dhanteras

27 Sunday Diwali, Narak Chaturdashi

28 Monday Govardhan Puja

29 Tuesday Bhai Dooj

November 2019 Festivals

2 Saturday Chhath Puja

14 Thursday Children’s Day

December 2019 Festivals

25 Wednesday Merry Christmas

