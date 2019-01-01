The New Year 2019 has arrived and with it once again people have begun their lives with new hopes and resolutions. The time during the new year is always an exciting period as people forget the past year and plan their upcoming lives with new power, spirit, enthusiasm and confidence. And to start the new year with new energy it is important to know that important dates of festivals and official holidays that will be up in this year. 

Knowing about festivals is always important so that people can plan their meetings, vacations and other stuff in advance. India is a diverse country and people from all the communities and religion live in harmony. Festivals are a key part of peoples’ lives as for a country which is as diverse as India, it is important to know when the key festivals and other important dates are falling so that people can get prepared in advance.

January 2019 Festivals
1 Tuesday                                                                                 New Year
14 Monday                                                                               Lohri
15 Tuesday                                                                               Pongal, Uttarayan, Makar Sankranti
23 Wednesday                                                                        Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti
26 Saturday                                                                             Republic Day

February 2019 Festivals
10 Sunday                                                                                Basant Panchmi, Saraswati Puja

March 2019 Festivals
4 Monday                                                                                 Mahashivratri
20 Wednesday                                                                        Holika Dahan
21 Thursday                                                                             Holi

April 2019 Festivals
1 Monday                                                                                 Bank’s Holiday
6 Saturday                                                                               Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa
7 Sunday                                                                                  Cheti Chand
13 Saturday                                                                              Ram Namami
14 Sunday                                                                                Chaitra Navratri Parana, Baisakhi, Ambedkar Jayanti
19 Friday                                                                                  Hanuman Jayanti

May 2019 Festivals
7 Tuesday                                                                                Akshaya Tritiya

July 2019 Festivals
4 Thursday                                                                             Jagannath Rath Yatra
12 Friday                                                                                 Ashadhi Ekadashi
16 Tuesday                                                                             Guru Purnima

August 2019 Festivals
3 Saturday                                                                              Hariyali Teej
5 Monday                                                                                Nag Panchami
15 Thursday                                                                           Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day
18 Sunday                                                                               Kajari Teej
24 Saturday                                                                            Janmashtami

September 2019 Festivals
1 Sunday                                                                                 Hartalika Teej
2 Monday                                                                               Ganesh Chaturthi
11 Wednesday                                                                       Onam/Thiruvonam
12 Thursday                                                                          Anant Chaturdashi
29 Sunday                                                                             Sharad Navratri

October 2019 Festivals
2 Wednesday                                                                         Gandhi Jayanti
6 Sunday                                                                                Durga Maha Navami Puja, Durga Puja Ashtami
7 Monday                                                                               Sharad Navratri Parana
8 Tuesday                                                                              Dussehra
17 Thursday                                                                           Karva Chauth
25 Friday                                                                                Dhanteras
27 Sunday                                                                              Diwali, Narak Chaturdashi
28 Monday                                                                            Govardhan Puja
29 Tuesday                                                                            Bhai Dooj

November 2019 Festivals
2 Saturday                                                                             Chhath Puja
14 Thursday                                                                          Children’s Day

December 2019 Festivals
25 Wednesday                                                                       Merry Christmas

