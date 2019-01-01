The New Year 2019 has arrived and with it once again people have begun their lives with new hopes and resolutions. The time during the new year is always an exciting period as people forget the past year and plan their upcoming lives with new power, spirit, enthusiasm and confidence. And to start the new year with new energy it is important to know that important dates of festivals and official holidays that will be up in this year.
Knowing about festivals is always important so that people can plan their meetings, vacations and other stuff in advance. India is a diverse country and people from all the communities and religion live in harmony. Festivals are a key part of peoples’ lives as for a country which is as diverse as India, it is important to know when the key festivals and other important dates are falling so that people can get prepared in advance.
January 2019 Festivals
1 Tuesday New Year
14 Monday Lohri
15 Tuesday Pongal, Uttarayan, Makar Sankranti
23 Wednesday Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti
26 Saturday Republic Day
February 2019 Festivals
10 Sunday Basant Panchmi, Saraswati Puja
March 2019 Festivals
4 Monday Mahashivratri
20 Wednesday Holika Dahan
21 Thursday Holi
April 2019 Festivals
1 Monday Bank’s Holiday
6 Saturday Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa
7 Sunday Cheti Chand
13 Saturday Ram Namami
14 Sunday Chaitra Navratri Parana, Baisakhi, Ambedkar Jayanti
19 Friday Hanuman Jayanti
May 2019 Festivals
7 Tuesday Akshaya Tritiya
July 2019 Festivals
4 Thursday Jagannath Rath Yatra
12 Friday Ashadhi Ekadashi
16 Tuesday Guru Purnima
August 2019 Festivals
3 Saturday Hariyali Teej
5 Monday Nag Panchami
15 Thursday Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day
18 Sunday Kajari Teej
24 Saturday Janmashtami
September 2019 Festivals
1 Sunday Hartalika Teej
2 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi
11 Wednesday Onam/Thiruvonam
12 Thursday Anant Chaturdashi
29 Sunday Sharad Navratri
October 2019 Festivals
2 Wednesday Gandhi Jayanti
6 Sunday Durga Maha Navami Puja, Durga Puja Ashtami
7 Monday Sharad Navratri Parana
8 Tuesday Dussehra
17 Thursday Karva Chauth
25 Friday Dhanteras
27 Sunday Diwali, Narak Chaturdashi
28 Monday Govardhan Puja
29 Tuesday Bhai Dooj
November 2019 Festivals
2 Saturday Chhath Puja
14 Thursday Children’s Day
December 2019 Festivals
25 Wednesday Merry Christmas
Leave a Reply