This Holi, play safe and make memories by enjoying the festivals of colours with your family and friends using flowers or organic colours. Make sure you protect your eyes from getting infected during Holi. The lovable and playful festival will fall on March 2 this year. The two-day festival signifies the victory of goodness over evil.

Celebrating the victory of goodness over evil, Holi is lauded during the month of February/March every year. With Holi falling on March 2, get ready to play with colors of joy and happiness. Earlier Holi was played with flowers and watercolors which gradually turned into coloured powders that can harm our skin and might react in an inappropriate way.

One of the most popular and happening festivals of India, Holi is finally around the corner. With most of us preparing to play with colours and enjoy the delicious dishes and sweets, adequate care for our skin, hair and eyes is a must! Make sure you avoid water balloons as they can cause eye injuries. So how about you follow our listed below tips to enjoy the festival of colours?

ALSO READ: Safety Measures for Women: Tips to celebrate a fearless Holi 2018

Here are 5 tips to take care of your eyes during Holi:

Don’t forget to wear sunglasses in order to avoid the colour affecting your eyes.

Apply a thick layer of coconut oil around your eyes in order to protect your eyes from harmful colours.

Try not to wear contact lenses as it might infect your eyes.

Always avoid using toxic colours and opt for either organic rangs or flowers.

You can always request the person to not apply the colours near your eyes.

ALSO READ: Happy Holi 2018: Easy tips to prevent the colour stains of Holi

Celebrating the festival of colours with your family and friends is definitely fun-filled, so how about you follow the easy tips to prevent your and your near and dear one’s eyes from getting affected. Have a safe and playful Holi!

ALSO READ: Holi 2018: 3 tips to take care of your hair during Holi