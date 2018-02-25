The festival of colors, Holi is one of the most adored and popular festivals of India but we all know how dangerous those colors are for our hair and skin. So how about you prevent your soft skin and shiny hair from these harsh colors by following our list of 3 tips to take care of your hair this Holi.

The festival of colors has finally arrived! Every year Holi falls during the month of February/March. The two-day spring festival starts with Holika Dahan in the evening and ends with a colorful Rangwali Holi on the second day. This year, Holi will be observed on Friday, March 2. Known as the playful festival, friends and family enjoy the delicious sweets like gujias and laddoos. So what are you waiting for? Get ready to have a safe and colourful Holi.

Are you ready to have an amazing one by celebrating the day with your near and dear ones? Although the festival was earlier celebrated with flowers and water but now people play with dry and wet colors. The harmful components of the colors used during Holi can easily take away the shine of your hair by making it dry. So, how about you take care of your hair by massaging your scalp with rich oils and getting rid of the dangerous effects of the harsh colours?

ALSO READ: Holi 2018: Here are 5 tips to take care of your skin during Holi the festival of colours

Here are 3 tips to take care of your hair during Holi:

Oiling your scalp and hair during Holi is a must! It is important to massage your hair with either warm coconut oil or mustard oil. Oil provides extra nutrition to hair and prevents it from going dry due to the harmful effects of the colors. It also helps the color from coming off easily after a day of Holi.

How about a prepping a mask for your scalp? Well, applying freshly squeezed lemon juice on your scalp before stepping out for the celebration of the festival of Holi will not only protect your hair from getting infected and dry but will also aid in removing the colours from the hair.

If you are blessed with long luscious locks of hair, make sure you don’t forget to tie and secure them up so that the color can get to the least area of hair and exposure to the harsh colours is minimised. Opt for a high bun or a braid instead of a ponytail to keep the hair tied and all in one place.

ALSO READ: Rashi Menda launches new fashion label, says ISU is packed with edgy, downtown styles

Here’s wishing you a very colorful and safe Holi 2018!

ALSO READ: Happy Holi messages and wishes in Malayalam font for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Holi wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone

