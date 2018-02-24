The festival of colors is one of the most popular festivals that is thoroughly celebrated and enjoyed by Indians across the world. They not only play with colours but also enjoy the delicious savouries during the colourful festival. So in order to enjoy the day make sure you prevent your skin from being harmed by the chemicals and dyes. Take a look at our 5 pre-Holi tips to take care of your skin.

The festival of colors Holi will be celebrated on March 2 this year. Falling on a Friday, the long weekend will surely be perfect for you to spend quality time with your family and friends. We are sure you must be gearing up to celebrate the day by throwing a house party, getting colors and of course helping your family prepare the sweets and snacks. In such situations, we often forget to pay attention to our skin. The artificial substances like dye and chemicals in the colors used during Holi can be very harmful and affect skin in the long run. So how about you preventing your skin from being affected by taking a sneak peek of our list of tips to take care of your skin.

5 tips to take care of your skin this Holi:

Apply coconut oil to your entire body before playing with colors especially if you have dry skin which makes it easy for the harmful chemicals to penetrate the skin if there is no prevention.

Nail paint is another hack to prevent your nails from those chemical colors which are hard to remove easily after a day of play with the colours.

If in the case while playing Holi you hurt yourself, make sure you take immediate action and wash off the colours from the wound. Don’t forget to protect the cut with a band-aid. Also if you already have a wound or cut on your body before going for a Holi party do wrap it up safely to prevent it being infected by the colours.

One of the most important and of course the key reason that attracts so many people to this festival is colors! In order to let that skin stay glowy and pimple-free, make sure you buy herbal colors or play with flowers such as genda or tesu to add colour to your festival.

Last but not the least, it makes sense to wear tops or t-shirts with long sleeves in order to protect your skin from being exposed to the harsh colours.

Here’s wishing you a very colourful and safe Holi 2018!