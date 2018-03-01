Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 1, this year. The significant of playing the ancient Hindu festival is the victory of good over evil. The festival is celebrated with lots of joy, colours, and happiness. If you are eagerly waiting for the day, make sure you take a look at the Holi 2018: Holika Dahan Timings, Puja Vidhi and Samagri for Holi Pujan.

Holika or Holi is a festival of joy that signifies the victory of good over evil. Lauded for two-days, Holika will be celebrated on March 1 to March 2, this year. The auspicious day starts with Holika Dahan where people along with their near and dear ones gather the bonfire in order to get rid of all the negativity. Just one day prior to the day where we play with colours, and water balloons and spend quality time with our family and friend.

Some parts of India celebrate the day keeping the ancient story of Prahlad in mind. Holika, Prahlad’s vicious aunt wanted him to die. King Hiranyakashipu decided to kill Prahlad by making him sit on a pyre with her. Lord Vishnu took the form of Narasima-half human and half lion in order to save Prahlad. While Prahlad was saved, Holika, the evil got burned. Hence, the bonfire signifies the burning of negativity. In order to celebrate the day as per Hindu norms, take a look at our list of Holi 2018: Holika Dahan Timings, Puja Vidhi and Samagri for Holi Pujan.

ALSO READ: Holi Puja Vidhi and Muhurat for 2018: Holika Dahan Vidhi, Katha and Auspicious timing

Muhurat of Holi: date and time: The Holika Dahan will fall on March 1, 2018, the mahurat /timing for the puja is between 6 pm to 8: 30 pm. The complete duration is for 2 hours 30 minutes.

Holika Dahan Puja Samagri: One bowl of water, beads made of cow dung, Roli, rice which are not broken also known Akshat in Sanskrit, fragrances like Agarbatti and Dhoop, flowers, raw cotton thread, turmeric pieces, unbroken lentil of Moong, Batasha, Gulal powder and coconut. Also, fully grown grains of freshly cultivated crops like wheat and gram can be included in the Puja items.

ALSO READ: Breaking taboos set against breastfeeding, Kerala woman bravely poses to support it

Puja Vidhi: All the devotees are observed to take bath and clean themselves. After wearing clean clothes, Prasad is prepared and later in the evening, devotees gather around the pyre made of wood and cow dung cakes to light it. All the Samagri is put in the pyre and devotees enjoy the time by listening to music after doing all the puja.

ALSO READ: Holi 2018: Tips to take care of your nails during Holi