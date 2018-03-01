Varanasi one of the most colourful cities in the world. The city is in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The people of Varanasi celebrate Holi in a completely different way as compared to other parts of the country by using cremation ashes for the celebration. People use ash from cremation pyre (chita bhasma) and smear it on each other while celebrating the festival of colours. The ash is mixed with gulal and applied on each other’s faces.

People of Varanasi use ash from cremation pyre,(Chita bhasma) throwing on each other. The ash is mixed with gulal and smeared on each other’s faces

Holi the festival of colours has finally arrived. People across the country will be celebrating the festival and it is only limited to the Indian sub-continent but will be celebrated across the world. People in India celebrate the festival according to their own cultural varsities. Varanasi the most colourful cities in the world. The city is in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The occasion of Holi is celebrated in a complete strange way in comparison with the rest of the country. After the priest and devotees offer Bhang, ganja (cannabis), fruits and flowers to the deity they participate in a ritual that may astonish the outsiders.

In a strange ritual, people use ash from cremation pyre (chita bhasma) smearing on each other’s faces. The ash is mixed with gulal and smeared on each other’s faces. Devotees will celebrate the festival at Varanasi’s Manikarnika Ghat on Tuesday which is one of the holiest Ghats (riverfronts) along the river Ganga. According to belief, the ritual started as it is believed that when Lord Shiva smeared ashes all over himself to marry Parvati. Since then, there has been a tradition of marking this festival with ashes. Even foreigners are seen participating in the celebration of Holi by smearing ashes.

ALSO READ: Happy Holi messages and wishes in English for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Holi wishes, and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone

People of certain section first offer prayers to Mahashamashan Nath, the lord of crematory ground, and then smearing of ashes and gulal on each other begin. They also dance to the tunes of Holi like “Khele Mashane mein Holi Digamber, Khele mashane mein Holi(Lord Shiva playing Holi at cremation place),” according to the Times of India.

ALSO READ:Happy Holi 2018: Holika Dahan ki Kahani in Hindi

“Rangbhari Ekadashi ke din Baba apne bhakton ke saath Holi khelte hain. Unke priya ganon bhoot, pishacon ko Holi khelne ka mauka nahi milta hai, isliye Baba unke saath ‘chita-bhashma’ Holi khelne shmashan mein ate hain (Lord Shiva plays Holi with his devotees on the day of Rangbhari Ekadashi. Since his beloved ethereal ‘ganas’ like ghosts and demons do not get a chance to play holi, he himself comes to cremation grounds with them to play Holi with pyre ashes the very next day),” organizer of the event Gulshan Kapoor told ToI