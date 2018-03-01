And finally, the festival of colours is here so is the excitement of playing with water balloons and colours. Falling on March 2 this year, Holi is all about spending quality time with family, playing with friends and cousins and not to be missed those delicious home made food. So what are you waiting for? get ready and make sure you follow our tips to take care of your nails during Holi.

Holi, one of the most happening and playful festivals of India is finally here. Lauded for two days, Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 2 this year. Rangwali Holi also known as Dhuleti, Dhulandi, and Phagwah brings with it a good quality time to spend with family and have mouth-watering sweets like gujiya, laddoos, and malpua. But with the exciting day comes the risk of getting hurt or infected, so it’s better you step out of the house with some precautions.

So are you excited to celebrate Holi 2018 with a bang? Well, we know it is fun to play with coloured powders but what if those colours are harmful chemicals and might end up infecting your skin, eyes, hair or nails? We can surely opt for organic colours or flowers but if you have no option, cautions can save your beautiful long nails. Make sure you take a look at our list of tips to prevent your nails from chemical colours.

ALSO READ: Happy Holi messages and wishes in Telugu for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Holi wishes, and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone

Tips to prevent your nails from getting infected this Holi:

Make sure you trim your nails before Holi.

Apply oil or a moisturizer cream on the corners of your nails and fingertips.

Dark nail paint to avoid direct contact with harmful colours is a must!

Petroleum jelly between your nails and skin is another way to protect your skin and nails.

Last but not the least, try to play with organic colours or flowers to play a safe Holi.

ALSO READ: Happy Holi 2018 date and time: Kab hai rang wali Holi, Dhulandi in India

Wish you all a very happy and safe Holi!

ALSO READ: Happy Holi messages and wishes in Hindi for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Holi wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone