Friday, March 14, 2025
Live Tv

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

As the vibrant festival of Holi approaches, excitement fills the air. People eagerly anticipate playing with colors, dancing, and celebrating with friends and family. However, amidst all the festivities, one crucial aspect that often gets overlooked is eye safety.

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival


As the vibrant festival of Holi approaches, excitement fills the air. People eagerly anticipate playing with colors, dancing, and celebrating with friends and family. However, amidst all the festivities, one crucial aspect that often gets overlooked is eye safety.

Doctors have issued a strong warning about the potential risks Holi colors pose to eye health, especially for individuals who wear contact lenses. Harmful chemicals in synthetic colors can lead to serious eye infections, injuries, or even long-term damage. To ensure a fun and safe celebration, eye specialists have shared essential guidelines to protect your eyes this Holi.

The Hidden Dangers in Holi Colours

Many Holi colours available in the market contain harmful chemicals such as lead, mercury, chromium, and other toxic substances. Dr. Samir Sud, co-founder and director of Sharp Sight Eye Hospital in Delhi, explains the risks associated with these chemicals.

He states, “These can cause eye injury or permanent vision damage. Contact lens wearers should avoid them, as colours can get trapped under lenses, leading to irritation, infections, or corneal damage. Instead, wear protective eyewear like sunglasses or goggles. After playing, rinse your eyes with clean water and avoid rubbing them, as it can cause corneal abrasions. If you experience pain or redness, consult an ophthalmologist immediately.”

Contact Lens Wearers: Take Extra Precautions

Dr. Ashish Amar, Senior Eye Consultant at Marengo Asia Hospitals Faridabad, strongly advises against wearing contact lenses while playing Holi. He warns that colours can become trapped between the lens and the eye, leading to irritation, infection, or even serious corneal damage.

He advises, “Colours can get trapped, causing irritation, infection, or corneal damage. Remove lenses before playing and wear glasses or protective eyewear instead. If colours get in your eyes, rinse immediately and avoid rubbing. If pain persists, seek medical attention. For extra protection, use natural colours, tie your hair, and apply coconut oil around your eyes.”

What to Do If Holi Colour Enters Your Eyes

Despite all precautions, accidents can still happen. If Holi colour accidentally gets into your eyes, follow these immediate steps to prevent damage:

  • Rinse your eyes thoroughly with clean, fresh water.
  • Avoid rubbing your eyes, as this can increase irritation and cause corneal abrasions.
  • If discomfort, pain, or redness persists, seek medical attention immediately.

Additional Eye Safety Tips for a Safe Holi

In addition to avoiding contact lenses and using protective eyewear, here are some more tips to safeguard your eyes during Holi:

  • Opt for natural or organic colours: These are less likely to cause harm compared to chemical-laden synthetic colours.
  • Avoid touching your face or eyes: Unwashed hands with colour residue can increase the risk of irritation or infection.
  • Tie your hair back: This helps prevent liquid colours from dripping into your eyes.
  • Apply coconut oil or petroleum jelly around your eyes: This creates a protective barrier that can make it easier to wash off colours and prevent direct contact with the eyes.

Enjoy Holi Safely and Responsibly

Holi is a festival of joy, colours, and togetherness, and by taking necessary precautions, you can ensure a safe and enjoyable celebration. Protecting your eyes should be a priority to avoid any health complications that could dampen the festive spirit. Follow these expert tips, choose safer alternatives, and spread awareness about eye safety this Holi.

With proper care, you can enjoy the festival of colours without compromising your eye health. Happy Holi!

Eyes Holi 2025 Safety

