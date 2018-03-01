Holi gift ideas 2018: Gifts always make your friends, family and loved ones feel special and presenting them on occasions even increases their importance. So when one of the most important and fun Indian festivals Holi is here, take a look at these amazing gift ideas, gift packs to make your friends, family, loved ones feel special on the occasion to double the fun on this beautiful festival of colours. Top 10 gift ideas on Holi for friends, family and loved ones.

Holi, one Indian festival which is full of fun, colours, water, people and parties, has finally arrived and people across the nations are all excited ready to celebrate the festival of colours in full spirit and with traditions. Holi is a two-day festival where on one day, people celebrate Holi dahan (basically a ritual when people practice bonfire) while the second day of this festival is the most exciting one. People across the nation in groups, societies, community centres, and at public places celebrate Holi using natural colours, water balloons, water guns. As much as people love to play Holi, celebrating the occasion by presenting gifts for your loved ones, family, friends and special people.

People on the occasion of Holi buy gifts for their loved ones, family and friends to make the occasion memorable, and t to make people happy and express their love and concern. People celebrate the festival of Holi in the morning hours and usually around noon time one of the most important parts of the festival gets over. During the evening time, people come out of their homes and visit their relatives, friends and loved ones to greet them on the occasion by presenting gifts to them. So for all those people who are planning to surprise their loved ones with beautiful gifts, take a look at these top 10 gift suggestions to impress your loved ones.

Also Read: Holi 2018: Holika Dahan Timings, Puja Vidhi and Samagri for Holi Pujan

10 gifts ideas to present to your loved ones on the occasion of Holi

Water Balloon Filler with balloons Water gun with a tank with natural colours Colour set Sweets including Gungia, Mal Pua, Boondi Ke ladoo Smartphones Printed white T-shirt to play Holi A pack of chocolates Smart Gadgets Cosmetics to prevent your skin from being damaged due to Holi colours Frosty round chocolate cake

Also Read: Holi Puja Vidhi and Muhurat for 2018: Holika Dahan Vidhi, Katha and Auspicious timing

Also Read: Holi 2018: Tips to take care of your nails during Holi