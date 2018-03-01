Holi, the festival of colours signifies the victory of good over evil. This year the Holi will be celebrated on March 2, 2018, tomorrow. A night before the main colour festival, people celebrate the festival with Holika Dahan. People gather around the bonfire and perform various religious rituals. People also pray that their internal evil is destroyed. Know about the Holika Dahan Vidhi, Katha and auspicious timing of this holy festival.

India is a country of the festival. Holi, the festival of colours, a spring season Hindu festival is one of them. As many other festivals of Hinduism, it signifies the victory of good over evil. According to Hindu calendar, Holi galls in the month of Phalguna, which falls somewhere between the end of February and the middle of March in the Gregorian calendar. Along with India, Holi is celebrated across the various countries of the world especially Indian sub-continent. Holi celebrations start on the night before Holi with a Holika Dahan where people gather around the bonfire and perform various religious rituals.

People also pray that their internal evil is destroyed the way Holika, the sister of the demon king Hiranyakashipu was killed in the fire. Next day of Holika Dahan, people celebrate Holi with colours and smear each other with colours. Along with dry colours, watercolours are also used to play and colour each other. Holika Dahan will be done today and people will pray for the better harvest. This year the auspicious timing for Holika Dahan 2018 will start from 6:15 pm and will last up to 8:47. According to the Puranas, Holi Dahan tradition is also linked to God Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Goddess Parvati wanted to bring back Shiva into the world and seeks Hindu god of love called the Kama on Vasant Panchami.

ALSO READ: Holi 2018: Tips to take care of your nails during Holi

God Kama shoots arrows at Shiva, the yogi opened his third eye and burns the Kama to ashes. This upsets both Karma’s wife Rati and his own wife Parvati. On the eve of Holi, typically at or after sunset, the pyre is lit signifying Holika Dahan. People also perform parikrama around fire. People also celebrate the colour of festivals by stocking colour pigments, food, party drinks and the festival seasonal foods such as Gujiya, mathri, malpuas and other regional delicacies.

ALSO READ: Happy Holi messages and wishes in Hindi for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Holi wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone

ALSO READ: Happy Holi messages and wishes in Marathi for 2018: WhatsApp messages, Holi wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone